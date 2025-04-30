ARTICLE
30 April 2025

Real Estate Spring Briefing 2025

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Planning update - This briefing discusses the key aspects of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, and the Government's latest update to its green belt planning practice guidance.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Emma Pereira,Hattie Assmundson,Jamie McKie
+6 Authors
  • Planning update  - This briefing discusses the key aspects of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, and the Government's latest update to its green belt planning practice guidance.
  • Commonhold: love thy neighbour  - Commonhold is presented by the Government as a tenure that is inherently less likely to generate disputes than leasehold. In this briefing we explore this assumption by discussing the dispute resolution mechanisms within the commonhold regime.
  • Can a landlord's repudiatory breach of a lease entitle the tenant to terminate it?  - When can a tenant repudiate its lease? This briefing looks at the case in Ramsbury v Ocean View.
  • Moths and misrepresentation  - Does a moth infestation entitle a buyer to rescind its purchase of a property? This briefing looks at the case in Iya Patarkatsishvili and Yevhen Hunyak v William Woodward-Fisher.
  • ESG myth busting  - Listen to an AREF/ Travers Smith podcast which aims to address prevalent misconceptions and myths surrounding ESG, offering evidence-based insights from industry experts.
  • The new consumer protection regime: what are the real estate implications?    - How will the consumer law provisions of the Digital Markets Competition and Consumers Act 2024 impact the real estate sector?
  • Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025  - The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 has recently been enacted – which properties will be affected by the new regime and what will it mean for you if your properties are within scope?

In this briefing

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Emma Pereira
Emma Pereira
Photo of Hattie Assmundson
Hattie Assmundson
Photo of Edward Colclough
Edward Colclough
Photo of Jamie McKie
Jamie McKie
Photo of Alex Millar
Alex Millar
Photo of Sarah Quy
Sarah Quy
Photo of Sarah Walker
Sarah Walker
Photo of Matthew Williams
Matthew Williams
Photo of Gareth Wynne
Gareth Wynne
