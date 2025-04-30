Real Estate Spring Briefing 2025

- Planning update - This briefing discusses the key aspects of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, and the Government's latest update to its green belt planning practice guidance.
- Commonhold: love thy neighbour - Commonhold is presented by the Government as a tenure that is inherently less likely to generate disputes than leasehold. In this briefing we explore this assumption by discussing the dispute resolution mechanisms within the commonhold regime.
- Can a landlord's repudiatory breach of a lease entitle the tenant to terminate it? - When can a tenant repudiate its lease? This briefing looks at the case in Ramsbury v Ocean View.
- Moths and misrepresentation - Does a moth infestation entitle a buyer to rescind its purchase of a property? This briefing looks at the case in Iya Patarkatsishvili and Yevhen Hunyak v William Woodward-Fisher.
- ESG myth busting - Listen to an AREF/ Travers Smith podcast which aims to address prevalent misconceptions and myths surrounding ESG, offering evidence-based insights from industry experts.
- The new consumer protection regime: what are the real estate implications? - How will the consumer law provisions of the Digital Markets Competition and Consumers Act 2024 impact the real estate sector?
- Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 - The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 has recently been enacted – which properties will be affected by the new regime and what will it mean for you if your properties are within scope?
In this briefing
Commonhold: love thy neighbour
Can a landlord's repudiatory breach of a lease entitle the tenant to terminate it?
The new consumer protection regime: what are the real estate implications?
Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025
