10 February 2025

Real Estate Horizon Scanning For 2025 (Video)

The UK real estate sector is undergoing a significant transformation, and in this vlog, we explore key trends shaping the market in 2025.
The UK real estate sector is undergoing a significant transformation, and in this vlog, we explore key trends shaping the market in 2025.

Christobel Smales, Anna Favre, Richard Blackman, and Victoria Murray, discuss key real estate trends and legal updates. The panelists anticipate a busy year with continued legislative changes impacting the market.

Throughout the vlog, the key areas discussed include our three key sectors:

  • Anna discusses the Urban estates sector, including the Levelling-up and Regeneration Act 2023, the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024, the Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill and the Renters' Rights Bill.
  • Richard discusses the developers sector, including planning reforms, the Building Safety Act and the challenges arising in the sector this year.
  • Victoria talks about investors and how sustainability is a key focus including EPCs and MEES and the proposed reform of the 1954 Act.

Looking ahead, the pace of change isn't slowing down—2025 is set to be another busy year for property legislation.

How we can help

We have a dedicated real estate and Building Safety Act team to help guide you and ensure you understand the full implications of the law and what you need to do.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

