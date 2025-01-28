Choosing A Conveyancing Solicitor

Conveyancing transactions are notorious for being one of the most stressful milestones in a person's life. Many people will only embark on this journey a few times. Whatever stage of life, whatever your situation, you will need someone with the expertise to guide you through the process.

What is conveyancing? It is the legal process used to transfer ownership of a property or land. Why do you need a conveyancing solicitor? A conveyancing solicitor will be responsible for managing the legal and administrative elements of the process. Property transactions are high risk, highly regulated and involve transferring valuable assets. It is therefore absolutely vital you obtain the necessary legal advice and that the proper process is followed. You want to be certain that the property you are selling and/or buying has good title and that you are making informed decisions. It is not uncommon for issues to arise during the process and a conveyancing solicitor will be able to investigate those, advise you on the problem and set out your options to overcome them. Conveyancing – The process in a nutshell Step 1 – Sale agreed The seller decides to sell – via an estate agent or privately.

Sellers should instruct a solicitor early on – even as soon as you put your property on the market. That way you can get your forms completed, explore any queries or concerns you have and get the sale underway as soon as a buyer is found.

The buyer will instruct their own solicitor.

If the buyer requires a mortgage, they should consult a mortgage broker or chosen lender to arrange a mortgage offer. Step 2 – Contract pack The seller's solicitor prepares the contract pack – the title deeds, a draft contract and property information forms completed by the seller.

If the property is leasehold or located on a managed estate, additional forms will be required. Step 3 – Searches, enquiries, and survey The buyer's solicitor reviews the contract pack and orders necessary searches.

Simultaneously, the buyer arranges for a property survey (separate from a mortgage valuation).

The buyer's solicitor raises enquiries with the seller's solicitor. Responses may require input from third parties (e.g., if the property is leasehold, the landlord or freeholder will need to be involved).

This stage can be time-consuming and may involve multiple rounds of enquiries, especially if there are issues with legal title, alterations, or disclosures. Step 4 – Reporting The buyer's solicitor reports to the buyer on the title, search results, seller's information and the legal section of the survey report.

If the buyer has a mortgage, the solicitor also reviews the mortgage terms, ensuring there are no legal issues with the property that could affect the lender. Step 5 – Proceeding to exchange Once all enquiries are resolved, searches are complete, and the contract is signed, the buyer transfers their deposit to their solicitor.

Upon exchange of contracts, the contract becomes legally binding, and the completion date is set (usually 1-2 weeks from exchange).

Following exchange, all parties make arrangements for removals and inform utility providers. Step 6 – Preparing for completion The buyer's solicitor requests the mortgage funds from the lender, typically arriving a day before completion.

The buyer transfers the balance of funds to their solicitor.

On completion day, the buyer's solicitor transfers the full payment to the seller's solicitor. The seller vacates the property, and the buyer collects the keys.

After completion, the buyer's solicitor registers the transfer with the Land Registry on behalf of the buyer.

Why should you instruct us? As a top 100 law firm we put our clients at the heart of what we do – solving their problems, championing their ambitions and helping them plan for the future. We have a number of residential property specialists in the team who have the skills to support you with your conveyancing needs.

We deal with freehold, leasehold, rural and agricultural land, lease extensions/variations and much more!

We understand that no two clients are the same and no two properties are the same.

We will help you to navigate legal issues or complexities that may crop up during the process.

We will problem-solve and work collaboratively with other parties and intermediaries.

We are a full-service law firm which means we have experts in many areas who we can call upon for their specialist advice during or after a transaction including: our planning team, property disputes resolution, SDLT specialist and private wealth.

We will be realistic and help to manage your expectations.

We are committed to protecting your data, privacy and security.

We will work with you to achieve your goals in your desired timeframe.

We will tailor our service to suit your needs – whether you are tech-savvy or if technology isn't for you, we can adapt our processes and work with your preferences.

We work with clients who are local or based on the other side of the world

We build relationship for now and in the future.

We understand that costs are incredibly important. We offer clarity and transparency with costs and will provide you with a detailed cost information at the outset.

We will update you at every stage during your transaction. Our aim is to provide clients with clear bespoke advice and move the transaction from inception to exchange seamlessly and efficiently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.