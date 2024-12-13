ARTICLE
13 December 2024

Planning Committee Reform

D
Devonshires

Contributor

Devonshires logo

Based in the City of London for over 150 years, Devonshires is a leading practice providing high-quality, accessible and value-for-money services to domestic and international clients, including developers, local authorities, housing associations and financial services firms. The practice focuses on building strong, long-lasting relationships in order to achieve outstanding results based on practical advice. The foundation of its success is its commitment to people, both its own and those working for its clients. The firm ensures its staff have access to high-quality training and fosters ‘one to one’ connections between its solicitors and clients.

The firm acts on a broad range of matters including projects, property and real estate, securitisation, construction, housing management, commercial litigation, employment, banking, corporate work, and governance. The practice is a leader in social housing, including working on many development projects nationwide and helping to draft legislation.

Explore Firm Details
The UK Government is consulting on a national scheme to streamline planning committees, proposing increased delegation to planning officers with varying exemptions. These changes aim to balance technical expertise, local insight, and democratic accountability in strategic development.
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Hannah Langford and Camilla Weston

As part of its drive to get Britain building again the Government have issued a consultation paper inviting views on a national scheme of delegation for planning committees. The proposals include options for the creation of smaller, targeted planning committees focussed on strategic development.

The consultation proposes three options for a change to planning committees including that: (1) all decisions are delegated to officers on applications that comply with local development plans, (2) all planning applications shall be decided by planning officers, unless the application is contrary to the development plan and is recommended for approval or is submitted by the Local Planning Authority, an officer or a member and (3) all decisions are delegated to planning officers, with a specific list of exemptions.

The consultation acknowledges that planning decisions involve balancing technical expertise with local knowledge and democratic accountability. This isn't formal consultation but will inform discussions within the section. Nevertheless the outcome could potentially represent a significant change to how planning committees operate, so if like me you spend a lot of time at them - definitely worth a read.

Planning Reform Working Paper: Planning Committees - GOV.UK

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hannah Langford
Hannah Langford
Photo of Camilla Weston
Camilla Weston
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More