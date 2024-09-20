Last Chance To Comment: Reforms To The National Planning Policy Framework

The new government have promised to build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years. These ambitious plans will be achieved in large part by reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

These proposals have been welcomed by housebuilders who have been frustrated by the delays caused by the existing planning system. The proposals include:

Local Influence on Housing Decisions: The reforms ensure that decisions on housing development are more reflective of local needs. A new Standard Method requires local authorities to plan based on 0.8% of existing housing stock, ensuring growth aligns with community size and local affordability. This approach removes previous caps and gives local authorities more control over housing decisions.

Development Priorities and Green Belt Review: Brownfield sites will remain the priority for development, with the definition broadened to include spaces like hardstanding and glasshouses. Additionally, the reform introduces the concept of "grey belt" land—areas within the Green Belt that contribute little to its core purpose and could be repurposed for development under certain conditions.

Local authorities may need to review Green Belt boundaries when housing or commercial needs can't be met through other means. The reform defines "exceptional circumstances" for Green Belt development and introduces a "grey belt" category for previously developed land that may be suitable for sustainable growth.

Revamping Local Plans: Outdated local plans have stalled development, and Labour's goal is to speed up the adoption of ambitious new local plans. Local communities and leaders are encouraged to work together on shaping future development plans, with guidance provided for transitioning to the new system.

Introducing a new standard method for assessing housing needs, increasing housing targets based on objective assessment of need, geared to achieve the target 1,500,000 new homes.

The consultation poses 106 questions. You can find more details about the proposed reforms and instructions for submitting your response by the 24 September 2024 deadline on the Government website: Link to Consultation

The question is whether these plans go far enough... How will cash strapped local authorities implement these bold proposals, particularly when planning officers are leaving the public sector in their droves? Will the changes result homes which people want to live in now and in the future? Only time will tell but the government is clearly backing building.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.