Diagnostics, Data, And The Drive To Hybrid: Key Takeaways From Automechanika

The National Exhibition Centre (NEC) welcomed the return of Automechanika last month, as the world's leading aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) brands gathered in the second city. As one of the largest automotive aftermarket trade shows globally, Automechanika showcased both the best of what's available now and the emerging opportunities and challenges shaping the industry's future. Despite recent challenges in the sector the event demonstrated the push for growth and innovation to drive the sector forward and embrace change proactively.

The key takeaways of this year's event:

The drive to sustainability continues and proactive green initiatives are more prevalent than before in the Aftermarket. Exhibitors were showcasing solutions to improve efficiency and align with the net zero targets. There is also a push for more reliable data to ensure claims are backed at user level.

The rapid technological change continues and organisations are using this to gain competitive advantage. User experiences are being enhanced by the integration of technology and digital tools. AI in the aftermarket is pushing efficiency gains.

Cybersecurity has become a key focus and organisations now view this not just as a compliance issue but a means to help gain competitive advantage.

Innovation continues at pace and the Innovation4Mobility Hub showcased next-gen advancements in alternative fuels, autonomous driving and net-zero

The aftermarket landscape is evolving. Organisations are looking to diversify their offerings to meet changing needs including in powertrains and autonomous technology. Growing competition and innovation is also being driven by new entrants to the market including from China.

The skills shortage has been a challenge in the sector for a long time but there remains a strong need to train and develop the workforce of the future and the next-gen technicians becoming increasing software focussed.

Supply chain issues still remain but despite the tariff issues this remains largely due to stock shortages.

While Automechanika remains a technical and commercial showcase, the legal implications of what's emerging cannot be overlooked. From early-stage discussions with international suppliers, particularly around IP and contract jurisdiction, to the growing role of AI in business operations, the event underscored the need for legal teams to stay ahead of regulatory developments and client expectations. As the automotive landscape becomes more digitised, decentralised, and data-driven, legal insight will be key to navigating its complexities.