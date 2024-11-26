Faulty Filters: Jaguar Land Rover Owners Get Into Gear For Group Claim

A significant milestone has been reached in the claim against Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) concerning defective Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) systems. Following a recent hearing, the court has granted a Group Litigation Order (GLO), allowing owners of affected JLR vehicles to move forward with their claims as part of a unified group action.

The GLO is a pivotal development that will allow thousands of claimants, including many of our own clients, to pursue legal redress collectively. The case centres around the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) system, a component integrated into the exhaust systems of diesel vehicles. The DPF is designed to capture harmful soot and pollutants, which are then supposed to be burned off through a process called regeneration.

One of the central allegations is that certain JLR vehicles suffered defects that caused the DPS system to fail or become prematurely clogged, leading to engine damage, increased fuel consumption, more frequent servicing and possible safety risks to drivers if 'limp mode' is triggered.

What does it mean for our clients?

Efficient Legal Process : With the GLO now in place, we can proceed with all claimants together, ensuring that the process is as streamlined and efficient as possible.

: With the GLO now in place, we can proceed with all claimants together, ensuring that the process is as streamlined and efficient as possible. Stronger Case : Joining together in this group action strengthens the case against Jaguar Land Rover, increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome.

: Joining together in this group action strengthens the case against Jaguar Land Rover, increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome. Potential Compensation: If you own or have owned one of the affected vehicles, you may be entitled to compensation for the inconvenience, costs, and damages caused by the faulty DPF systems.

Thousands upon thousands of our clients have already told us about their experiences of DPF failure, and the significant sums of money involved in fixing it.

If you have owned one of the diesel vehicles below (from 2015 onwards), whether you have yet experienced issues with your DPF or not, you could be owed thousands in compensation. It only takes a few seconds to check if you are eligible:

Land Rover Discovery Sport (L550)

Range Rover Evoque (L538 and L551)

Jaguar E-Pace (X540)

Range Rover (L405)

Range Rover Sport (L494)

Land Rover Discovery (L462)

Jaguar XE (X760)

Jaguar XF (X260)

Jaguar F-Pace (X761)

Land Rover Velar (L560)

With over 20 years' experience leading the fight against injustice, our dedicated team has unparalleled expertise in defending our clients' rights against unscrupulous businesses and financial institutions.

If you'd like to check if you're eligible to claim, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.