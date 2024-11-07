We Want To Buy Your Vehicles!

We are now entering a new and exciting stage in the Diesel Emissions litigation – and we need to buy your vehicles!

The last time we updated our clients, we informed them that the court has set a clear timetable for progressing their claims.

A major component of this timetable is the preparation for the October 2025 trial where the court will determine whether the vehicles owned by claimants contained the emissions-cheating defeat devices, and whether those devices breached Emissions Regulations and other legislation.

We also informed our clients that evidence which the court has ordered to be used in this trial is already being collected, analysed, and reviewed. Evidential exhibits the court has asked for includes a selection of 'Sample Vehicles'. These vehicles will undergo a variety of tests to help the court in its findings. Over the coming months, we will be reaching out to our clients who have been identified as owning a potentially eligible sample vehicle and asking them if they would be willing to sell their vehicles for the purposes of assisting the litigation. These clients would be playing an important role in achieving justice for the entire claimant cohort.

The deadline for purchasing sample vehicles is within the next month – so expect a call from us and we look forward to speaking with you!

Originally published September 9th, 2024.

