ARTICLE
7 November 2024

We Want To Buy Your Vehicles!

JL
Johnson Law Group

Contributor

Johnson Law Group logo

For the last 30 years, Johnson Law Group has been a leader in the US legal mass-tort market, securing billions of dollars of compensation for its clients who have been wronged by large corporations.

Based in Manchester but with a national reach, Johnson Law Group now brings that wealth of experience into the UK legal market. As well as putting together a team of some of the best English solicitors in the business, you can be secure in the knowledge that by instructing Johnson Law Group to pursue your claim, you’ll have the very best of both worlds when it comes to litigation: English legal expertise, with the American-style of litigation that has safeguarded the interests of literally hundreds of thousands of consumers over the years.

Explore Firm Details
The Diesel Emissions litigation is progressing, with a 2025 trial set to determine if vehicles used emissions-cheating devices. Sample vehicles are being sourced for testing, and clients with eligible vehicles will be contacted soon for potential purchase.
United Kingdom Transport
Photo of Johnson Law Group
Authors

We are now entering a new and exciting stage in the Diesel Emissions litigation – and we need to buy your vehicles!

The last time we updated our clients, we informed them that the court has set a clear timetable for progressing their claims.

A major component of this timetable is the preparation for the October 2025 trial where the court will determine whether the vehicles owned by claimants contained the emissions-cheating defeat devices, and whether those devices breached Emissions Regulations and other legislation.

We also informed our clients that evidence which the court has ordered to be used in this trial is already being collected, analysed, and reviewed. Evidential exhibits the court has asked for includes a selection of 'Sample Vehicles'. These vehicles will undergo a variety of tests to help the court in its findings. Over the coming months, we will be reaching out to our clients who have been identified as owning a potentially eligible sample vehicle and asking them if they would be willing to sell their vehicles for the purposes of assisting the litigation. These clients would be playing an important role in achieving justice for the entire claimant cohort.

The deadline for purchasing sample vehicles is within the next month – so expect a call from us and we look forward to speaking with you!

Originally published September 9th, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Johnson Law Group
Johnson Law Group
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More