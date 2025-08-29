Data Breach In Nottingham Maternity Investigation: Police Worker Suspended After Files Deleted

A serious data breach has emerged within the police investigation into maternity failings at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), raising concerns for affected families and the integrity of the ongoing inquiry

Claire Cooper, Senior Associate in Rothera Bray's Personal Injury team and specialist Medical Negligence Solicitor explains how the breach occurred and the impact on the families involved.

Suspension following allegations of data tampering

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed that a member of police staff involved in Operation Perth, the corporate manslaughter investigation into maternity care at NUH, has been suspended. The suspension follows allegations that the individual altered or deleted sensitive information from police systems.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Rob Griffin stated that the breach was identified through internal audit checks, allowing the force to act swiftly. The staff member was removed from system access on August 20 and suspended shortly thereafter.

Operation Perth and the Donna Ockenden Review

Operation Perth runs parallel to the Donna Ockenden independent review which is examining widespread failings in maternity services at NUH, described as one of the most significant maternity scandals in NHS history.

The police have reassured families that no medical records were compromised and that the integrity of the investigation remains intact. All affected families are being contacted directly, and the force has voluntarily referred the matter to both the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

The impact for families

Claire Cooper said:

"This breach is deeply concerning, particularly given the sensitive nature of the investigation and the trauma already experienced by the families involved. Transparency and accountability are paramount. Families deserve absolute confidence that their information is being handled with the utmost care and that the investigation remains robust and impartial.

"We welcome the swift action taken by Nottinghamshire Police and the referral to independent bodies, but we will be watching closely to ensure that families' rights and interests are fully protected."

What will happen now?

The IOPC has confirmed it has received the referral and is currently assessing the situation to determine next steps. Nottinghamshire Police has reiterated its commitment to keeping families informed and restoring any affected data.

As this investigation continues, our team remains available to support families impacted by the maternity failings at NUH. If you have concerns about your involvement in Operation Perth or the Ockenden Review, please don't hesitate to reach out.

