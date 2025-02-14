Deaths Of Three Babies Lead To Guilty Plea By Nottingham University Hospitals

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) had brought charges upon Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) as a result of failures to provide safe care and treatment to three mothers and their babies in 2021.

NUH appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court have today pleaded guilty to six offences connected to the deaths of three babies in 2021 whilst under their maternity care. Sentencing is anticipated to take place within the week.

The charges were brought under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014, Regulations 12 (1) and 22 for failure to provide safe maternity care and treatment a significant risk of avoidable harm and in one case actual avoidable harm.

2021 baby deaths

Adele O'Sullivan, Kahlani Rawson, and Quinn Parker all died within 14 weeks of each other in 2021 whilst under the care of NUH. The three tragic deaths were all initially investigated by inquest.

At inquest it was noted that in the case of two-day old Quinn a series of errors had contributed to his death and it was a 'possibility' that earlier intervention could have changed the outcome.

Kahlani died at four days old as a result of a lack of oxygen to the brain and complications from a placental abruption. At inquest it was heard that this was not escalated in a timely manner by staff which could have 'changed the outcome'.

At the inquest of 26-minute old Adele, it was found that she had suffered due to 'missed opportunities' but the coroner could not say at inquest whether or not these led to Adele's death.

Hospital Trust response

Ahead of the Magistrates hearing today, Chief Executive of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Anthony May said "The mothers and families in these cases have had to endure things that no family should after the care provided by our hospitals failed them, and for that I am truly sorry. These families have shown incredible strength during this time, and I can only imagine how painful it must have been for them to share their experiences again.

The Trust recognises the concerns raised by the CQC and has acted upon them to improve the services we provide to women and families in our care. The changes made mean that we are working in a different environment than 2021 and we believe that we now have a safer and more effective maternity service."

Our thoughts

Rothera Bray's specialist Clinical Negligence team is experienced in investigating birth injuries to mothers and babies. Claire Cooper, specialist Clinical Negligence Solicitor, has expertise in group actions related to gynaecological and obstetric care. She also has experience of group actions involving liaising with related police investigations into hospital treatment.

There are currently two separate police investigations ongoing in relation to NUH; one relating to investigating their maternity services, and another more recently relating to the deletion of a computer file containing information relevant to their maternity care (the deleted data was later recovered).

Claire is also currently representing a child whose care at NUH is part of the Nottingham maternity investigation.

Claire commented: "My thoughts and sympathies are with the families who have suffered the loss of their babies. It is only once the independent report of Donna Ockenden into 2,500 cases is released that we will see the full nature of the historic maternity care at NUH. Only then will we fully understand the impact on the families involved, and what improvements should be made both at NUH, and nationally, to create a safer maternity service for all."

