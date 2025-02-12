Nottinghamshire Maternity Review: 300 More Cases And Additional Police Investigation

The Nottingham maternity investigation has widened following a file loss at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which included information on infant fatalities. An extra 300 cases are now under review, along with a police investigation into the deleted file. Claire Cooper – from Rothera Bray's Clinical Negligence team – comments.

On 1 February 2025, families in the Nottingham maternity investigation were told of a temporary file loss at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH). The BBC reported the file contained maternity treatment details, including some infant fatalities. The error was identified by a coroner and the data was subsequently recovered.

Expansion of the Nottingham maternity investigation

As a result of the file loss, another 300 cases are expected to be investigated. This is part of the Nottingham maternity investigation, the largest in NHS history. By the end of May 2025, the review is expected to examine 2,500 cases of maternal and infant injuries and deaths. Most of the treatment occurred between 2012 and today. Due to the increase in cases, the final report is now expected in June 2026, instead of September 2025.

Police involvement and separate investigation

NUH's maternity services were already under review by Nottinghamshire Police, codenamed Operation Perth. However, Nottinghamshire Police have launched a separate investigation into the deleted file. Both investigations are being overseen by a senior police officer.

NUH's response

Chief Executive of NUH, Anthony May commented that they were working with police and were taking the matter "extremely seriously." NUH has confirmed to the BBC that it has not yet been identified how or why the file came to be deleted.

Claire commented: "I am extremely concerned to hear that a large cohort of patients were initially not included in the Nottingham maternity investigation, and of the additional police investigation relating to deleted data. Although the data has been recovered, this will sadly be of no comfort to those who received maternity treatment from Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. My sympathies are with the families who now anxiously wait to hear if they are one of the families affected.

"We see the utter devastation to mothers and babies who have received substandard care both leading up to and following delivery. It is extremely important for any patient receiving poor maternity and post-natal treatment that they have the opportunity to understand what has happened, how that will affect themselves and their loved ones, and how this will impact their future."

