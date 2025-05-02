Ius Laboris Podcast: Hot Topics In Employee Data Privacy In Germany And Luxembourg

Listen to experts Dr. Jessica Jacobi, a Partner at KLIEMT.Arbeitsrecht, and Marie Behle Pondji, a Partner at Castegnaro, discuss the newest employee data privacy topics in Germany and Luxembourg. No surprise to see data subject access rights top the bill, while employee monitoring, and enforcement activity are also prevalent. Always interesting to hear from our Ius Laboris colleagues and see the similarities and differences between our jurisdictions.

