AI And Data Privacy In The Workplace: OECD And Ius Laboris Webinar Recording (Video)

As AI reshapes the workplace, concerns over data, surveillance, and privacy are rising. Don't miss Alexander Milner-Smith, Ius Laboris colleagues around the world and the OECD as they discuss how data protection and privacy in the workplace are regulated across the world and share global insights and strategies to close protection gaps.

Listen here (~70 minutes).

