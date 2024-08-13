Ready Or Not, Here Comes The EU AI Act

We have been writing about the EU AI Act (the "Act") for several months, and it is now here. On August 1, the EU AI Act went into effect. Now the countdown begins for the effective dates of various provisions of the Act.

Provision Effective Dates

February 1, 2025: Enforcement of prohibitions on unacceptable risk AI.

August 2, 2025: Obligations go into effect for providers of general purpose AI models.

February 2, 2026: The EU Commission implements Act on post-market monitoring.

August 2, 2026: Obligations go into effect for high risk AI systems, specifically listed in the Act (Annex III), including systems in biometrics, critical infrastructure, education, employment, access to essential public services, law enforcement, immigration, and administration of justice.

August 2, 2027: Obligations go into effect for high risk AI systems that are not prescribed in Annex III of the Act, but are intended to be used as a safety component of a product. Obligations also go into effect for high risk AI systems in which the AI itself is a product and the product is required to undergo a third-party conformity assessment. Examples are toys, radio equipment, in vitro diagnostic medical devices, civil aviation security, and agricultural vehicles.

End of 2030: Obligations go into effect for AI systems that are components of the large scale information technology systems established by EU Law in the areas of freedom, security, and justice.

We can also expect a series of guidance documents to be issued by the EU Commission to further assist companies in complying with the Act.

