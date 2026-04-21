How Can Case Managers And Deputies Work Together Effectively To Support A Client Who Lacks Capacity (Video)

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Supporting individuals who lack capacity requires a coordinated approach between legal, clinical and care professionals. In particular, a deputy will work closely with a case managers to ensure that a client’s needs are met.

The video below is an excerpt from a recent discussion between Emma Tante, Partner in the Court of Protection team at Anthony Gold Solicitors and Helen Goddard, Senior Brain Injury Case Manager at Head First, about how this collaboration works in practice. Helen emphasised that effective teamwork is essential to achieving the best outcomes for clients with complex needs.

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While Court of Protection deputies are responsible for overseeing financial decisions, case managers coordinate rehabilitation, care and day-to-day support. When these roles are aligned, clients benefit from a structured approach that supports both independence and protection.

Communication is central to effective collaboration

Clear and consistent communication is at the heart of successful case management and deputyship. Case managers and deputies work within a wider team that may include:

the client

family members

therapists

support workers

Regular communication ensures that everyone is working toward shared goals and that decisions are implemented effectively. From our experience, when communication is strong across the team, care plans are more cohesive and better aligned with the client’s needs.

Working towards shared goals

Effective collaboration involves setting joint goals that reflect both rehabilitation and financial considerations.

These goals may include:

increasing independence in daily living

managing personal budgets

accessing rehabilitation services

improving quality of life.

For example, if a client wishes to manage their own spending, the case manager may assess whether this is achievable in practice and how, putting together an appropriate plan of action and recommendations to promote independence, and the deputy will consider whether it is financially appropriate.

A key aspect of collaboration is supporting clients to develop independence while maintaining appropriate safeguards.

For example:

a client may want to work towards regaining capacity

A client may wish to manage their own shopping or daily budget

the case manager may assess their ability to do this safely

the deputy may ensure that financial limits and safeguards are in place.

This approach allows clients to retain a sense of control while ensuring they are safely supportive to successfully achieve their desired goals.

Working with families

Family involvement is often an important part of Court of Protection cases. However, families may sometimes have differing views about what is best for the client.

Case managers and deputies work together to:

provide clear information to families

explain the reasoning behind decisions

support families in understanding the client’s needs.

As Helen explains, supporting the family can often be key to supporting the client, particularly where direct influence on the client may be limited.

Managing disagreements and complex situations

In some cases, disagreements may arise between:

the client

family members

professionals within the team.

Where this happens, a structured approach is required.

This may include:

seeking further professional advice

carrying out capacity assessments

making best interests decisions on the client behalf under the Mental Capacity Act.

A collaborative approach to supporting clients who lack capacity

Ultimately, effective collaboration between case managers and deputies ensures that:

legal decisions are translated into practical support

rehabilitation goals are properly funded

clients are supported to participate in decision-making where possible

risks are managed appropriately.

Collaboration between case managers and Court of Protection deputies is essential in supporting individuals who lack capacity. By working together, professionals can ensure that decisions are not only legally appropriate but also practical and tailored to the client’s day-to-day needs. This joined-up approach is essential in helping individuals who lack capacity live as independently and safely as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.