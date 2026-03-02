Nottingham Attacks Inquiry Begins (Video)

The long‑awaited Inquiry into the Nottingham Attacks officially began today at Mary Ward House in Central London. After months of campaigning by victims, families, and legal representatives, the first day of proceedings marks a pivotal moment in the search for answers surrounding the tragic events that shocked the city of Nottingham.

The Inquiry is publicly accessible, with live proceedings available to view on YouTube, ensuring transparency and allowing the people of Nottingham, and those affected across the UK, to follow every stage of the process.

Her Honour Deborah Taylor opened the Inquiry with an official statement, setting the tone for what is expected to be a thorough and rigorous examination of the events leading up to, during, and following the attack:

Ahead of the Inquiry's opening, Greg Almond, Partner and Head of Serious Injury and the legal representative for surviving victims Wayne Birkett and Sharon Miller, released the following statement:

"The surviving victims and bereaved family members, have shown remarkable courage in seeking accountability, justice, and change by lobbying for Nottingham Inquiry. The start of the Inquiry marks a watershed moment for those affected by the attack, and for the people of Nottingham.

"This is the first real step in a long‑overdue process to establish what happened and why. We have full confidence in the Inquiry, and expect it to rigorously uncover the truth and deliver the answers our clients deserve."

