Calls Grow For A Public Inquiry Into DES Scandal

Personal injury lawyers Greg Almond and Karina Patel discuss the growing calls for a public enquiry into the prescribing of diethylstilbestrol (DES) to pregnant women.

What is diethylstilbestrol (DES)?

DES (diethylstilbestrol) is a synthetic hormone prescribed to an estimated 300,000 pregnant women on the NHS between the 1940s and 1980s. Its purpose was to prevent miscarriages and suppress breast milk production. It was also prescribed to women as a treatment to manage menopause symptoms and other gynaecological conditions.

DES is now known to be linked to rare, often fatal cancers – clear cell adenocarcinoma – as well as fertility problems. Effects are being passed on to the children of those who took the drug.

Research suggests women who took the DES drug during pregnancy may face a 30% higher risk of breast cancer. Daughters exposed to DES in the womb are now at an increased risk of clear cell cancer that is not detected through routine screening.

You can read more about DES here: a fight for justice across generations.

The state “got this wrong”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has admitted “the state got this wrong” following a year-long ITV News investigation that exposed the scale of harm caused by the DES pregnancy drug scandal. This marks the first time health authorities have publicly acknowledged the damage caused by DES.

In a letter, Streeting wrote that it was “entirely understandable” victims feel the healthcare system failed them by not properly informing or protecting families from DES's multigenerational harms. While campaigners welcomed the apology, they say it falls short and fails to address accountability.

Call for a public inquiry

More than 300 campaigners are now involved in DES Justice UK, formed in response to the ITV investigation. The group is calling for a full statutory public inquiry with clear recommendations.

The need for further investigation was further highlighted when it was revealed that the Committee on Safety of Medicines (the predecessor to the MHRA) misled the public for decades about when DES was withdrawn.

They wrongly claimed that warning letters were sent to doctors in 1973, advising them to stop prescribing the drug. The MHRA now admits those warning letters were simply never sent. As a consequence, the drug was not withdrawn from use until the 1980s: over a decade after cancer risks were known.

Pharmaceutical scandal

MPs including Jessica Toale – who is leading 37 cross-party MPs – have spoken out. Toale has described DES as “potentially one of the biggest pharmaceutical scandals in British history.”

Most recently, Layla Moran MP, Chair of the Health Select Committee, wrote urgently to the Health Secretary, criticising government inaction and demanding clarity on tracing and supporting DES victims. She described the Department of Health's lack of urgency as “outrageous” and warned that lives depend on faster action.

As of February 2026, the government has not announced a parliamentary debate on DES.

Greater awareness of DES

Alongside a public inquiry, campaigners are calling for greater awareness of DES among healthcare professionals, further research into its long-term and intergenerational effects and targeted cancer and fertility screening.