Honouring Tiny Lives: Baby Loss Awareness Week 9–15 October

Every year, thousands of families experience the heartbreak of losing a baby during pregnancy, birth, or shortly after. Baby Loss Awareness Week, held from 9–15 October 2025, is a time to honour those tiny lives lost too soon, to support grieving families, and to raise awareness of the impact baby loss has on individuals and communities.

Baby loss can be an incredibly isolating experience. This week offers a space for reflection and remembrance, and helps bring people together to share stories, offer support, and advocate for better care.

Ways to get involved

There are many ways to participate in Baby Loss Awareness Week, whether you've been personally affected or simply want to show your support:

wear pink and blue ribbons to show solidarity

share your story or read others' experiences to help break the silence

join the global Wave of Light on 15 October at 7pm by lighting a candle in memory of all babies who have died too soon

The reality of maternity care in the Midlands

In recent years, maternity care in the UK has come under intense scrutiny. Investigations have revealed serious failings in several NHS Trusts, including those in our region.

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust acknowledged they "could and should have done better" following a review into baby losses

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) is currently undergoing the largest maternity investigation in NHS history, the Ockendon Maternity Review, with our team currently representing some of the families affected

In February 2025, NUH was prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and pleaded guilty to six charges of failing to provide safe care and treatment to three mothers and their babies, resulting in the tragic deaths of all three babies

These cases highlight the urgent need for accountability, transparency, and improved care for families.

Additional support and resources

Alongside our specialist legal advice, we can also signpost you and your family to tailored local and national charitable support.

If you or a loved one has been affected by baby loss, please reach out to any of the following national charities for specialist support:

Tommy's – Baby Loss Support

Sands – Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Charity

Baby Loss Awareness

Sources

BBC Article – Hospital Trust 'deeply sorry' over baby deaths: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1wnjr0d97qo

NUH Maternity Investigation:

https://www.nuh.nhs.uk/independent-review-into-maternity-services-at-the-trust/

https://www.ockendenmaternityreview.org.uk/

NUH prosecution:

https://www.cqc.org.uk/press-release/cqc-prosecutes-nottingham-university-hospitals-nhs-trust-after-it-failed-provide-0

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.