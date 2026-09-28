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28 September 2026

Liverpool City Region Recognised By WIPO For Fostering Innovation And Creativity

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Liverpool has been named as a finalist for the World Intellectual Property Organisation's City of Innovation award, recognising the city's commitment to fostering innovation and creativity. The city region demonstrates particular strengths in life sciences, digital technologies, and advanced manufacturing, with support from organisations like Sci-Tech Daresbury and Knowledge Quarter Liverpool's KQ CLICK business support program.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Gavin Jones
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As a scouse patent attorney, I am proud to discover that Liverpool has been named as a finalist for the World Intellectual Property Organisation's City of Innovation award. In WIPO's own words, the new award: “is bestowed on visionary cities – not for what they have already accomplished – but for the bold pledges they make to foster innovation and creativity over the coming year.”

Marks and Clerk is partnered with two of the leading forces behind Liverpool's bid. We are a Gold Partner at Sci-Tech Daresbury and an expert advisor for Knowledge Quarter Liverpool's KQ CLICK business support program. Given our long-standing involvement in assisting entities across the city region to identify, protect and manage their intellectual property, we are well aware of the talent and hard work underpinning the many exciting innovation projects taking place. The city region generates IP across a wide variety of creative industries and technologies, with particular strengths in life sciences, digital technologies and advanced manufacturing. It is great to see Liverpool recognised for this on the global stage.

As the award is open to all of WIPO's 194 Member States, it is already a fantastic achievement to have made it down to the final fifteen cities. I look forward to the announcement of the winner on 12th October, when hopefully fond memories of the city's success in being named European Capital of Culture will be evoked!

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Gavin Jones
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