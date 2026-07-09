Protecting Your Clothing Designs In The EU Just Got Easier – Here’s Why

Clothing designs that are novel and have individual character can be protected in the EU by applying to the EU Intellectual Property Office for an EU Registered Design. This enables the design owner to prevent unauthorised third parties from using the design.

Historically, an EU Registered Design was defined in up to 7 static images of the design; typically an orthogonal view of each side, and one perspective view.

For clothing designs comprising small details, multiple contoured or structural elements, or transformable features, it would often be challenging to adequately capture these aspects of the design in only 7 static images.

However, as of 1 July 2026, an overhaul of the EU Design system has brought with it significant and world-leading changes in the way that a design can be defined for protection.

The option to use static images is still available, and the number that can be used has been increased to 10, providing more flexibility to include additional detail views of particular design features, or additional perspective views to clearly show contours.

In addition to static images (in .jpeg format), applicants for EU Registered Designs can now file animated representations (in .mp4 format), and dynamic views (using .OBJ and .STL files) of their designs.

The EU is the first jurisdiction in the world to expand the options for defining a design for protection beyond just static images, showing an appetite for modernisation and adapting to new technologies.

These new file types allow aspects of a design to be shown that may be difficult, or sometimes impossible, to convey using static images.

For example, clothing designs that comprise small details, or complex contouring, curvature or structure may benefit from being represented in a dynamic view that is 360orotatable and zoomable.

The option for animated representations, i.e. videos, may be of less use for representing clothing designs than in other industries, but some applicability can still be envisaged. For example, reactive colour changing garments, or garments with integrated LEDs displaying a predetermined light sequence.

These improved options for design protection open the door to even more creativity and imagination in the clothing design space by eradicating inhibitions from concerns of copying.

We encourage all fashion designers and creatives to consider registering their designs in order to obtain robust protection. It just got easier!

To find out more about how our Designs team can help you to protect, commercialise and enforce your design rights, visit our Designs page.

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