16 July 2024

UPC Unpacked: Issue 4

Each month, our UPC experts delve into the Unified Patent Court, to unpack key insights from what's been happening at the UPC, and share their findings...
UK Intellectual Property
Discover UPC insights

Navigating jurisdictional issues to maximise strategy alternatives at the UPC

Under the spotlight: parallel revocation actions allowed; invalid opt-out ignored

Within its framework, the Unified Patent Court offers various options for initiating proceedings to challenge patents, whether as standalone claims or counterclaims. Some of these options may at first glance appear surprising.

In this article, James Ward examines three cases to pinpoint learnings that can inform your wider litigation at the UPC.

Read the article to find out more.

What's the origin of infringement actions at the UPC?

A deep dive into the countries and technologies behind the numbers.

The UPC has got off to a flying start, attracting infringement actions from patent proprietors around the world.

Matthew Howell takes a look at where the claimants in UPC infringement actions are based, and the areas of technology they are protecting.

Read his article.

Security for costs: A whistle stop tour

What is it? Why might security be sought? And how is the UPC deciding applications?

In her short video, Sanjeet Plaha tells you all you need to know about security for costs.

She explains what it is, the Unified Patent Court's rules and summarises some recent decisions from the Court on applications for security for costs.

Watch the video in full below.

Upcoming webinar - Wednesday 11 September 2024

Unpacking the UPC: Expert insights and lessons learnt

Join our team of UPC experts on Wednesday 11 September as they share their insights on the Unified Patent Court and practical tips they've gleaned through their own first hand experience of the Court.

UPC representatives Matthew Howell and Greg Ward, together with Jamie Rowlands, IP litigation specialist, will discuss recurring themes they've identified from delving into decided cases and examining the approaches taken by the UPC, as well as lessons learnt from these cases and their own experiences.

The webinar will be hosted by another member of our UPC team, solicitor Sanjeet Plaha.

Visit our registration page for full details of what our speakers will cover during the one hour webinar.

