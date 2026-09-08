‘The AI Said So’ Is Not A Defence

Artificial intelligence is no longer a concept of the future. It has become part of everyday professional practice, with professionals in law, finance, government and many other fields using AI-powered tools to research issues, draft documents and analyse information.

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How is AI changing the skills expected of professionals in your jurisdiction?

Artificial intelligence is no longer a concept of the future. It has become part of everyday professional practice, with professionals in law, finance, government and many other fields using AI-powered tools to research issues, draft documents and analyse information.

The immediate impact has not been to replace human expertise. Instead, it has increased the importance of professional judgement.

Clients can now access information instantly and documents can be summarised in seconds. Draft contracts, reports and correspondence can now be produced with remarkable speed. However, speed does not necessarily equate to accuracy.

As a result, legal professionals are spending less time gathering information and more time assessing whether that information is reliable, complete and appropriate to the circumstances. Critical thinking, sound judgement and the ability to identify errors have therefore become even more important.

This is particularly true in a jurisdiction such as the Turks and Caicos Islands, where legal and commercial decisions are often shaped by local legislation, industry practice and business relationships that an AI system cannot fully appreciate. While AI can assist with reviewing documents and analysing large volumes of information, lawyers remain responsible for applying the law correctly and advising clients on the practical realities of their situation.

Technical knowledge remains essential, but so too does the ability to evaluate information critically, understand context and exercise independent judgement.

What governance or supervision structures are firms and businesses putting in place to manage AI responsibly?

As AI becomes more accessible, businesses are increasingly recognising that its use requires appropriate oversight.

Globally, organisations are beginning to implement internal policies governing how AI may be used, who may use it and the types of information that can be entered into AI systems. These measures are driven by concerns surrounding confidentiality, data security, regulatory compliance and risk management.

For professional services firms, confidentiality remains one of the most significant considerations. Before information is entered into any AI platform, practitioners must consider where it will be stored, who may have access to it and whether its use could compromise client confidentiality or legal privilege.

Many organisations have introduced governance frameworks requiring human review of AI-generated work, supported by internal approval processes, training programmes and acceptable-use policies. While AI is a valuable tool for research, drafting and administrative tasks, responsibility for the final work product remains with the individual or organisation using it.

This is particularly important in regulated industries, where decisions relating to legal advice, lending, employment and regulatory compliance continue to require human oversight and accountability. The objective is not to prevent the use of AI, but to ensure it is used responsibly, protects clients and supports professional standards.

What liability or risk issues arise when professionals rely on AI-generated analysis or advice?

The most obvious risk is that AI can produce answers that appear convincing while being entirely wrong, a phenomenon commonly referred to as ‘hallucinations’. AI-generated content should never be accepted without verification, as information that appears accurate at first glance may contain factual errors, omissions or incorrect assumptions.

For legal professionals, the risks can be particularly significant. In the Turks and Caicos Islands, legal analysis often requires careful consideration of legislation, local case law and persuasive authorities from other jurisdictions. While AI can assist with research, it cannot be relied upon to determine whether a particular authority is applicable or whether legislation has been amended.

From a dispute-resolution perspective, one of the greatest ‘AI nightmares’ is inaccurate AI-generated content finding its way into court documents, witness statements or legal submissions. Courts expect practitioners to verify the authorities and evidence upon which they rely, regardless of the tools used to prepare them. In court, ‘the AI said so’ is not a defence.

Lawyers remain responsible for the legal advice they give, accountants for the financial advice they provide and consultants for the recommendations they make. If inaccurate AI-generated content or advice contributes to financial loss, regulatory breaches or negligence claims, responsibility is unlikely to shift to the technology itself.

Confidentiality presents another notable risk. Uploading client information, commercially sensitive documents or personal data to AI platforms without appropriate safeguards may expose businesses and professionals to legal, regulatory and reputational consequences. There are also continuing concerns surrounding bias, transparency and intellectual property, particularly as questions regarding the ownership of AI-generated content continue to be debated.

From a litigation perspective, the increasing use of AI is likely to give rise to new areas of dispute, including those arising from decisions made in reliance on inaccurate AI-generated content, misuse of confidential information, professional negligence and regulatory breaches.

AI undoubtedly offers significant benefits and has the potential to improve efficiency across many disciplines. However, technology does not alter professional responsibility. Professional judgement, accountability and independent thinking remain fundamental, regardless of how sophisticated the technology becomes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.