23 February 2026

Four R&D Priority Shifts Driving 2026 Value Creation

Mike Crisanti and Ross Engelhardt
R&D is increasingly where value is won or lost in PE-backed technology, but the levers that worked historically are beginning to show their limits. Here, we unpack four critical priorities for 2026: using AI to choose the right bets, replacing heavyweight roadmap forums with lean investment councils, monetizing platforms thoughtfully, and treating unit cost as the backbone of product strategy. Read the full article here.

Mike Crisanti
Ross Engelhardt
