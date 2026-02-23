Four R&D Priority Shifts Driving 2026 Value Creation

R&D is increasingly where value is won or lost in PE-backed technology, but the levers that worked historically are beginning to show their limits. Here, we unpack four critical priorities for 2026: using AI to choose the right bets, replacing heavyweight roadmap forums with lean investment councils, monetizing platforms thoughtfully, and treating unit cost as the backbone of product strategy. Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.