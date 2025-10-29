TechnolAG - October 2025 Edition

Legal teams need to be aware that cloud resilience and data centre strategy are now critical legal concerns, not just IT issues. This month's Technol-AG newsletter highlights Europe's €100 billion data centre investment surge and the recent AWS outage, both underscoring the urgency of robust cloud contracts and legal preparedness. With outages affecting global operations and AI driving infrastructure growth, legal teams must lead on risk mitigation, contract resilience, and strategic oversight. A new report launching next week will offer practical guidance to strengthen legal responses and ensure business continuity in a fast-evolving tech landscape.

Sharing market insights into the legal edge of technology.

The most interesting thing that's crossed my desk this month?

Focus is on Europe's €100 billion data centre investment wave driven by AI, sustainability, and geopolitical urgency. Followed by this week's AWS outage, part of a growing trend of cloud disruptions, which is a stark reminder that infrastructure is no longer just an IT issue. It's a business and legal one. And with technology developing at breakneck speed, the legal implications are evolving just as fast. Let's dive in.

What do you need to know this month

Tech is moving fast, and legal teams are expected to lead. This issue covers:

Cloud contract resilience: Are your agreements ready for disruption?

A breakdown of what's driving global data centre growth and legal challenges

Legal updates: Key developments you may have missed.

New Report Coming Soon: Cloud without Crisis

Outages are inevitable — is your legal team ready?

Last week's AWS outage disrupted thousands of services globally, from banking apps to workplace tools, reminding us just how fragile cloud infrastructure can be. With cloud resilience now a board-level issue, the pressure is on to close the gaps before the next disruption hits.

Launching next week, our new report explores:

The hidden risks buried in cloud contracts

How to strengthen your legal and operational response

Practical steps to build resilience from day one

Stay ahead of the next outage.

Keep an eye out — the full report launches next week.

New global data centres series: What's driving strategy?

We've launched a new global series exploring the legal and infrastructure challenges shaping data centre growth, kicking it off with the UK&I region and stretching across the global to Asia. AI and cloud demand are surging, making data centres central to digital transformation and business delivery.

Read the articles:

The Future of Data Centres in Ireland

The Future of Data Centres in England & Wales

The Future of Data Centres in Scotland

Coming soon: France, Germany, Poland, Middle East & Singapore

Join us for our Data Centre Webinar Series

Join us for our upcoming webinar series exploring the evolving landscape of data centres, where industry experts and legal professionals will delve into the critical issues whether you're an investor, developer, or operator. Register here.

Legal updates you might have missed

Case highlights: The pitfalls of relying on AI for legal advice

A recent case highlights the risks of relying on AI-generated legal advice—and why human oversight remains critical. Read more here.

Case highlights: Tesco v Broadcom, VMware & Computacenter

Tesco sues over a £100m licensing dispute, spotlighting risks in software renewals and competition law. Find out more.

Press release: EU digital omnibus: Simplification ahead?

The European Commission is exploring ways to streamline digital legislation. A call for evidence is now open. Read more here.

Tech disputes: Data breach litigation update

The Court of Appeal lowers the bar for UK claimants—even when data isn't accessed by third parties. Discover more here.

Cyber: Keeping up with digital legislation

Our Cyber Legislation Timeline tracks what's in force, what's coming and what's on the horizon in the world of cybercrime. Discover our timeline here.

This week's headlines in Tech Law news

SAP faces antitrust scrutiny over restrictive practices

The European Commission is investigating SAP for potentially anti-competitive behaviour in its software support services, raising questions about how its practices may adversely impact the tech ecosystem.

AWS outage highlights Cloud fragility and global dependence

On October 20, AWS suffered a major outage due to a DNS failure in its US-EAST-1 region, disrupting over 100 services including Snapchat, Reddit, ChatGPT, and major banking and airline platforms. The incident triggered over 16 million global outage reports and exposed the risks of relying heavily on a single cloud provider, prompting renewed calls for resilience and multi-region strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.