AI 101: The SAG-AFTRA Video Games Strike - Issues And Its Implications For The Industry (Podcast)

The impact of AI has been felt across almost every industry. The recent SAG-AFTRA video games strike highlights some of the issues presented by the use of AI in the creative industries and in particular, in video game development.

The widespread adoption of AI in the game development process has caused concerns around what constitutes the fair commercialisation and protection of a performer's work. In this episode of our AI 101 podcast series, we explore why AI has become a central issue in this strike and what key players in the video games industry need to know to enable them to effectively engage with talent.

