ARTICLE
16 October 2024

AI 101: The SAG-AFTRA Video Games Strike - Issues And Its Implications For The Industry (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
The impact of AI has been felt across almost every industry. The recent SAG-AFTRA video games strike highlights some of the issues presented by the use of AI in the creative industries and in particular, in video game development.
United Kingdom Technology
Photo of Laura Harper
Photo of Bella Lamplough Shields
Photo of Gemma Jones
Authors

The impact of AI has been felt across almost every industry. The recent SAG-AFTRA video games strike highlights some of the issues presented by the use of AI in the creative industries and in particular, in video game development.

The widespread adoption of AI in the game development process has caused concerns around what constitutes the fair commercialisation and protection of a performer's work. In this episode of our AI 101 podcast series, we explore why AI has become a central issue in this strike and what key players in the video games industry need to know to enable them to effectively engage with talent.

To listen on Spotify, click here.

To listen on Apple Podcasts, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Laura Harper
Laura Harper
Photo of Bella Lamplough Shields
Bella Lamplough Shields
Photo of Gemma Jones
Gemma Jones
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More