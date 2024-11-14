ARTICLE
14 November 2024

How The Autumn Budget Will Affect The Retail And Leisure Sector

C
Cripps

Contributor

Cripps logo

Cripps is a law firm dedicated to supporting clients in both personal and business matters, focusing on solving problems and helping clients achieve long-term success. They take a client-centered approach, tailoring advice to align with each client’s unique needs and ambitions. Cripps provides a comprehensive range of services, integrating expertise across different areas to offer solutions that manage risk, improve decision-making, and identify growth opportunities.

Their commitment goes beyond meeting client needs—they emphasize doing business ethically and sustainably. With a team of skilled professionals and a blend of technology, innovation, and strategic insight, Cripps strives to make a positive impact not only on clients but also on their employees, the communities they serve, and the environment.

Explore Firm Details
The 2024 Autumn Budget introduces long-term business rate reforms and extended relief for the retail and leisure sectors, addressing unsustainable tax burdens. Despite welcomed changes, concerns remain over rising employer costs and reduced pandemic-era rate relief.
United Kingdom Tax
Photo of Ed Fowler
Photo of Thomas Tinson
Authors

The 2024 Autumn Budget has been watched with close scrutiny by those in the retail and leisure sector and for good reason, the sector has long been subject to excessive business rate burdens. Whilst there remain concerns for some over the coming year, the changes announced today are largely welcomed.

Retailers currently contribute 7.4% of all business rates whilst only representing a 5% share of the economy's GDP. Taxes consume 55% of industry profits with 11% of this derived from business rates alone. With finite Covid-era reliefs currently suppressing an otherwise potentially overwhelming tax burden, pre-budget fears were that the position could become un-tenable for many businesses within the sector.

The announcement in today's budget that two new, lower, long-term tax rates will be introduced in 2026, comes as a relief, signifying recognition that the current pressures are unsustainable. In line with manifesto pledges to raise the same revenue in a fairer way, the government are taking steps to reform the balance of business rates. The question now becomes whether this action will be adequate and swift enough to support the retail and leisure sector.

Fears have also been particularly prominent with regard to the pandemic-era 75% relief scheme on business rates, scheduled to end in April 2025. The chancellor announced today that in order to reduce the danger of this cliff edge, an extension of the scheme at a lower, 40% relief will be introduced from April 2025 until 2026 for retail, hospitality and leisure sectors. Whilst potentially preventing a calamitous situation, this reduction in relief may still raise concerns for many who will see a doubling in business rates over the next year.

Other areas of the budget were less positive, with the 1.2% rise in employers' national insurance acting as a source of concern for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses as some of the largest collective employers in the country.

In summary, the Autumn Budget suggests a positive long-term approach to current issues with an overhaul of business rates for the sector in 2026 providing highly sought after change. The budget has also highlighted the long-term difficulties facing these sectors, which remain important forces for driving growth. Moving forward, the government must continue to take measures to ease ongoing pressures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ed Fowler
Ed Fowler
Photo of Thomas Tinson
Thomas Tinson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More