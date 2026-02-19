ARTICLE
19 February 2026

Episode 18: Massive Attack Helped Me Build A Multi-million Pound Business (Video)

AM
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Jonathan Boyers and Chris Maguire
The Story behind the deal with guest Fernando Kufer, CEO, Disguise

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down with Fernando Kufer, CEO of Emmy award-winning visual experiences giant Disguise.

In this episode, Fernando Kufer discusses:

  • How watching Massive Attack at Glastonbury in 2014 changed his life
     
  • Speaking 7 different languages
  • Tripling the size of Disguise
  • Surviving and then thriving after Covid
  • Winning two Emmy Awards
  • Finding the right Private Equity Partner
  • Using tech to make Oasis, Bono and Beyonce immersive

Originally published 12 February 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan Boyers
Jonathan Boyers
Photo of Chris Maguire
Chris Maguire
