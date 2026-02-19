Episode 18: Massive Attack Helped Me Build A Multi-million Pound Business (Video)

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down with Fernando Kufer...

The Story behind the deal with guest Fernando Kufer, CEO, Disguise

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down with Fernando Kufer, CEO of Emmy award-winning visual experiences giant Disguise.

In this episode, Fernando Kufer discusses:

How watching Massive Attack at Glastonbury in 2014 changed his life



Speaking 7 different languages

Tripling the size of Disguise

Surviving and then thriving after Covid

Winning two Emmy Awards

Finding the right Private Equity Partner

Using tech to make Oasis, Bono and Beyonce immersive

Originally published 12 February 2026

