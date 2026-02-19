Episode 18: Massive Attack Helped Me Build A Multi-million Pound Business (Video)

Jonathan Boyers’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
- within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- in United Kingdom
Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
- within Law Department Performance topic(s)
The Story behind the deal with guest Fernando Kufer, CEO, Disguise
Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Chris Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, as they sit down with Fernando Kufer, CEO of Emmy award-winning visual experiences giant Disguise.
In this episode, Fernando Kufer discusses:
- How watching Massive Attack at Glastonbury in 2014 changed his
life
- Speaking 7 different languages
- Tripling the size of Disguise
- Surviving and then thriving after Covid
- Winning two Emmy Awards
- Finding the right Private Equity Partner
- Using tech to make Oasis, Bono and Beyonce immersive
Originally published 12 February 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]