Organisation And Time Management Strategies For Lawyers

Organisation for lawyers can be tough. Still—no matter how competent you are—a cluttered, disorganised space can negatively affect how you practice law.

Whether you've lost your desk under a chaotic pile of papers, you're spending too much time searching for client files, or you're inadvertently missing billable hours on invoices because you're not regularly recording time, fret not. We're here to help you get on the path to organisation with practical lawyer organisation tips.

How can lawyers get organised?

Getting organised is not a one-and-done task. Organisation is a continual practice that works best when broken down into manageable parts. The goal is to take control of your valuable time and workspace so you are more efficient and better prepared for the unexpected. Getting organised also benefits others in your firm and, most importantly, your clients.

How to get your legal practice organised

It's one thing towantto get organised—but where can you start? Let's begin with some tips for sorting through the clutter.

Clear your mind

Although organisation may be overwhelming, starting with a clear mind can help you better focus on your top priorities.

According to science, it is unlikely for anyone to have a truly photographic memory. This means memory is categorically unreliable—you can't get organised based on memory any more than you can build a case upon it.

So, to get organised, it's a better bet to save brain space and turn to tools to help you keep track of tasks, case progress, deadlines,and miscellaneous thoughts.

You can, of course, opt to use a legal pad or paper planner to create calendars and checklists. However, we recommend leveraging tech alternatives that do a lot of the heavy lifting for you. Some tools include:

Basic Calendar Options: Microsoft Outlook Calendar, Apple Calendar

Basic To-Do Lists: Todoist, Microsoft To-Do, Apple Reminders

Task/Project Management: Microsoft Planner, Trello

Notes: Microsoft OneNote.

Organise your desk and office

There is no one right way to set up an office. Your workspace just needs to work for you. However, clutter does little to help you get organised—and being surrounded by clutter and chaos likely won't help you keep your stress levels in check.

You can tackle clutter right now. Stop reading this for five minutes and quickly organise your desk. Don't stop to take a call or reply to an email, just focus on this one task.

Try these steps to bring order to your workspace:

Clear the papers from your desk. Place loose documents in their appropriate files, gather files that you're not actively working on, and put them away where they belong.

Place loose documents in their appropriate files, gather files that you're not actively working on, and put them away where they belong. Designate an easy-access spot. If you may need specific paper documents later today or tomorrow, consider using a desktop file rack that holds just a few documents or files for easy access.

If you may need specific paper documents later today or tomorrow, consider using a desktop file rack that holds just a few documents or files for easy access. Clean up your digital desktop. The same is true for electronic files. You don't need all your files visible on your desktop. Use desktop shortcuts to keep only those files that you are currently working on visible, while all others remain tucked away in their appropriate directories.

Consider Marie Kondo-ing your workspace

If organisation is new to you, consider organising consultant and tidying expert Marie Kondo's KonMari Method".

This method "encourages tidying by category–not by location–beginning with clothes, then moving on to books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items), and, finally, sentimental items."

When determining what to keep and what to discard—by recycling or donating where possible—ask yourself Marie Kondo's famous question, "Does it spark joy?"

While office items may not literally spark joy, we can agree that you don't need to keep old equipment or all files dating back to the beginning of time. Ask yourself if you actually use a certain item, then decide if you want it or are required to keep it. If not, discard it. Just remember to check your file retention rules and the applicable legal malpractice statute of limitations before properly disposing of client files.

We also recommend picking up a copy of The Organised Lawyer by Kelly Lynn Anders. In her book, Anders invites readers to identify their organisational styles, as Dan Lukasik notes in Lawyers With Depression:

Stackers love organising by topics in stacks. As visual and tactile people, they like toseeorder.

love organising by topics in stacks. As visual and tactile people, they like toseeorder. Spreaders are visual too, but they tend to spread their things as they want to see everything.

are visual too, but they tend to spread their things as they want to see everything. Free Spirits don't have many personal belongings in their work area. Instead, they keep reports, books, articles and magazines close by.

don't have many personal belongings in their work area. Instead, they keep reports, books, articles and magazines close by. Pack Rats are emotionally tied to things. They like feeling full and like to tell stories about what's in the office.

Whatever your organisational style, Anders offers suggestions, processes, and resources to help you get organised.

Why is organisation important for lawyers?

Organisation for lawyers is an essential skill that can lead to improved mental health and the long-term success of a legal practice. Organised lawyers work more efficiently and productively, so less time and mental energy is spent sifting through documents and information. This means more time can be dedicated to building strong cases, delivering great client service, or even work-life balance.

Time management tips for lawyers

Lawyers function in high-stress, high-performing environments, often juggling simultaneous priorities. Time management skills are critical to organisation for lawyers, and for keeping priorities organised.

Use technology to help

We've already discussed the importance of using calendars and to-do lists, but the right tech tools can take the hassle out of time management—making organisation for lawyers that much easier.

Legal practice management software, like Clio Manage, has many features that can help with time management, including:

Time tracking. Whether you prefer to use time blocks, timers, or log entries after the fact, each work entry in Clio is attributed to a specific client matter, making organisation a breeze. You can learn more about the ways Clio simplifies lawyer time recording here. Whichever time tracking methods you employ, it's important that you do it as soon as possible—the longer you wait, the longer it takes to track down entries.

Whether you prefer to use time blocks, timers, or log entries after the fact, each work entry in Clio is attributed to a specific client matter, making organisation a breeze. You can learn more about the ways Clio simplifies lawyer time recording here. Whichever time tracking methods you employ, it's important that you do it as soon as possible—the longer you wait, the longer it takes to track down entries. Legal calendaring. Designed specifically for lawyers, Clio's legal calendaring software makes it easy to manage your time and stay organised on the go. With Clio, you can organise your legal calendar by case, see key updates and deadlines at a glance, and easily keep tabs on your firm's schedule.

Limit distractions from notifications

In our uber-connected world, we often feel pressure to stay connected to family, friends, and work, 24/7. Nevertheless, it's important not to let our devices become constant sources of distraction while we work.

The idea of "digital detoxing" is great for brief periods, like family time in the evenings or while on holiday. However, it's not a sustainable practice for the working lawyer.

Block out time in your calendar for different tasks

To view the full article please click here.

