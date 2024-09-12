ARTICLE
12 September 2024

Pink Sheet Features Ewan Townsend's Analysis Of The Legal Risks Of Using AI To Optimize The Pharma Supply Chain

Life Sciences Transactions partner Ewan Townsend was recently featured in the Pink Sheet article, "Navigating the Legal Risks of Using AI To Optimize The Pharma Supply Chain," where he shared his views on whether artificial intelligence has the potential to "fine-tune" the pharmaceutical supply chain and enhance the efficiency of drug production from raw materials.

Townsend told the publication that AI could significantly save time and money by optimizing pharmaceutical supply chain processes. He cautioned that companies need to consider legal risks and liabilities from all perspectives, advising them to consult legal experts on AI use "on a continuous basis" and "keep on top of" both global AI regulations and relevant operational rules.

Read the full article (subscription required).

