The PRS Database Is Coming: What Landlords And Investors Need To Know

The Government has confirmed the rollout timetable and operational details for its new national ‘Register your rental property’ service. From 15 December 2026, landlords will be required to register eligible private rented sector properties across England.

For institutional investors and operators with large portfolios, early planning will be essential to manage data, governance, and cost implications.

At a glance

The regional rollout begins in the West Midlands on 15 December 2026.

Registration costs £65 per property each year.

Landlords must initiate registration, even where a managing agent is appointed.

All eligible properties across England must be registered by 14 November 2027.

What has been announced?

The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 provides for a central database of landlords and private rented sector properties. The Government has now confirmed how the ‘Register your rental property’ service will operate and when registration will begin.

The service will be introduced region by region, starting in the West Midlands on 15 December 2026. Landlords with properties in that region will have until 14 March 2027 to register. All eligible properties across England must be registered by 14 November 2027.

Further details on the timescales of the regional rollout can be found on the Government’s Housing Hub.

Registration costs and scope

Each property must be registered individually at an annual cost of £65. For blocks of flats, the fee applies to each flat rather than to the block as a whole. The cumulative cost may therefore be material for Build-to-Rent operators and other landlords with large portfolios.

The requirement applies to landlords of assured or regulated tenancies. Landlords of supported exempt accommodation are excluded. Such accommodation includes resettlement places, accommodation provided by county councils, housing associations or voluntary organisations where individuals are provided with care, support or supervision, such as homeless hostels, domestic abuse refuges and supported or sheltered accommodation.

During the rollout, properties need to be registered if they are already let or become let. Under future legislation, unoccupied properties will also need to be registered before they are marketed, with unique landlord and property identifiers included in advertisements.

Information requirements

Landlords will need to provide information about each property, including its address, number of residents and bedrooms, and the rent received. They will also need to demonstrate compliance with health and safety requirements by uploading relevant gas, electrical and energy performance certificates. Accurate, accessible and up-to-date portfolio records will be essential.

It is important to note that registration is not a one-off exercise. Landlords will be under ongoing obligations to maintain and update information relating to themselves, their properties, tenancies and compliance documentation. Operators should therefore view the database as an active compliance tool rather than a simple registration requirement and ensure appropriate processes are in place to keep records current.

The role of agents

Where a managing or letting agent is appointed, the landlord must still begin the registration process. Agents will be able to upload certain information on the landlord’s behalf, but operators should agree responsibilities, controls and timescales with their agents well before the relevant regional deadline.

Penalties for non-compliance

Landlords that fail to comply risk enforcement action. Under the Renters’ Rights Act framework, local authorities may impose civil penalties of up to £7,000 for a breach, while offences may attract prosecution or a civil penalty of up to £40,000. The precise consequences will depend on the nature and seriousness of the non-compliance.

Practical steps for landlords and investors

Map the portfolio: identify eligible properties, their locations and the rollout phase that applies.

Review data readiness: check that tenancy, rent, property, EPC and health and safety information is complete and accessible.

Agree responsibilities: confirm what landlords and agents will each do, who will initiate registration and how information will be checked.

Set governance controls: establish ownership, approval and renewal processes to keep registrations accurate.

Budget for annual fees: assess the recurring cost across the portfolio, including the per-flat impact for multi-unit schemes.

Set governance controls: establish ownership, approval, update and renewal processes to ensure registrations remain accurate and information is updated as circumstances change.

What this means for the sector

While the initial registration exercise will be a significant undertaking for many landlords, the longer-term challenge will be maintaining accurate records and meeting ongoing reporting obligations through the life of each tenancy and property.

The service is a significant step in implementing the Renters’ Rights Act 2025. It is intended to help responsible landlords demonstrate ongoing compliance, give councils better information for enforcement and, in a future phase, allow tenants to check whether a current or prospective landlord is registered.

For institutional investors and Living sector operators, the immediate priority is to establish clear ownership of the registration process and ensure portfolio data is ready well before the applicable deadline.

How we can help

If you would like support assessing how the new registration requirements affect your portfolio, preparing your data and governance arrangements, or managing compliance across multiple properties, please contact our Living sector team.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com