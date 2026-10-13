The Renters' Rights Act 2025: Action Required On The Mandatory Information Sheet

Landlords and managing agents who have not yet served the mandatory Information Sheet on qualifying tenants should treat compliance as an immediate priority. The deadline for service was 31 May 2026, and local authorities now have the power to impose financial penalties for non-compliance. Below, we set out what is required, the consequences of failure, and the steps that should be taken without delay.

What are the consequences of non-compliance?

Failure to provide the Information Sheet constitutes a breach of the landlord’s obligations under the Act. Local authorities have the power to impose financial penalties of up to £7,000 for a first offence, and repeated non-compliance may attract higher penalties. Non-compliance may also be taken into account in any proceedings before the First-tier Tribunal.

Immediate steps for landlords and agents

Landlords and managing agents who have not yet complied should act without delay. We recommend reviewing all tenancies to identify those that fall within the criteria set out below, obtaining the latest version of the Information Sheet from the Government’s website, and arranging for service on all qualifying tenants with appropriate proof of delivery.

Who must provide the Information Sheet?

The requirement to provide an Information Sheet applies where the tenancy:

Is an assured or assured shorthold tenancy

Was created before 1 May 2026

Has a wholly or partly written record of terms (including a written tenancy agreement)

If a letting agent manages the property, they are also responsible for providing the Information Sheet to the tenant, even if the landlord has already done so.

What does the Information Sheet include?

The Information Sheet sets out key information that tenants need to be aware of under the new regime. It covers matters including the abolition of Section 21 “no-fault” evictions, the transition from fixed-term tenancies to periodic tenancies, revised grounds for possession under Section 8, new rules on rent increases, and tenants’ rights to request permission to keep pets. The sheet is intended to provide tenants with a clear and accessible summary of how their rights and obligations have changed.

How the Information Sheet must be provided

The Information Sheet must be provided in the prescribed form published by the Government. Landlords and agents should ensure they use the most up-to-date version. It may be delivered to the tenant in hard copy (by post or by hand) or by sending the PDF electronically as an attachment, where there is provision for this within the tenancy agreement. Sending a link to the document does not constitute valid service. Landlords and agents should also retain clear and reliable evidence of service. The ability to demonstrate that the Information Sheet has been properly served is likely to be critical, particularly where compliance is challenged or relied upon in enforcement or possession proceedings.

Landlords and agents who have missed the 31 May 2026 deadline should be aware that a failure to serve the Information Sheet may still constitute a breach, even where service is subsequently effected. However, serving the Information Sheet now may go a considerable way towards mitigating exposure to enforcement action and higher penalties. Prompt compliance demonstrates good faith and reduces the risk that a local authority will treat the breach as a continuing or repeated offence attracting more severe sanctions.