A Hat-trick Of Commercial Property Deals

It’s been a busy year for Rothera Bray’s Commercial Property team, including Partner Russell Thompson, who has completed a standout hat-trick of deals that illustrate perfectly the range and complexity of work handled by the team.

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It’s been a busy year for Rothera Bray’s Commercial Property team, including Partner Russell Thompson, who has completed a standout hat-trick of deals that illustrate perfectly the range and complexity of work handled by the team.

From supporting a long-established East Midlands business through a strategic headquarters move, to navigating a multi-million-pound student property portfolio purchase, Russell’s recent caseload showcases both legal expertise and commercial insight.

Guiding a building components supplier through a major HQ move

One of the projects saw Russell acting for a successful building components supplier looking to relocate to larger, more efficient premises in the East Midlands.

The business needed a smooth transition, so Russell guided them through both parts of the move:

Securing the lease of their new headquarters , described as one of the stand out deals of the year

, described as one of the stand out deals of the year Overseeing the disposal of their former headquarters, including ancillary storage buildings

Managing a simultaneous lease and disposal requires careful coordination, especially when the goal is minimal downtime and maximum value. Russell ensured the client could move confidently into their new base while exiting the old site on the best possible terms.

Helping an Australian electric bus company break into the UK market

Following a recommendation from a former client, another instruction came from an Australian business entering the UK for the first time, aiming to establish operations supporting the sale and servicing of electric buses.

With a strict timeline and a need for a property aligned to a highly specialised use, Russell:

Acted on the acquisition of new premises in the East Midlands

in the East Midlands Delivered a full report on title and planning use including authorised use classes and any restrictions that could affect the company’s activities

including authorised use classes and any restrictions that could affect the company’s activities Reviewed and advised on multiple covenants attached to the title

attached to the title Completed all work required to be ready for exchange within an impressive six weeks from instruction

As a result, the client secured a suitable UK headquarters on schedule, fully informed and confident in the long-term suitability of the site.

Managing a multi-million-pound purchase of 14 student HMO properties

To round out the hat-trick, Russell was instructed on a multi-million-pound acquisition of 14 student houses for multiple occupation (HMO). Each house had multiple tenants and required its own due diligence.

Portfolio purchases like this are notoriously complex, but completing all 14 on the same day adds an extra layer of challenge. Russell managed the entire process, including:

Producing individual reports on title for both client and lender

for both client and lender Ensuring synchronised progress so the full portfolio could complete simultaneously

so the full portfolio could complete simultaneously Identifying that the standard rent apportionment process would cost the client tens of thousands of pounds due to uneven rent cycles

due to uneven rent cycles Building custom apportionment spreadsheets to accurately protect the client’s position

to accurately protect the client’s position Handling the complexities of Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) across multiple dwellings

This project highlights Russell’s combination of technical skill and commercial awareness, not only completing the transaction but actively preventing financial loss for the client.

These three projects perfectly demonstrate the blend of legal expertise, practical problem-solving, and commercial thinking that Russell brings to every instruction.

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