Cordelia Smith Comments On Estate Agent Practices In Metro

Cordelia's comments are published in Metro, 3 July 2025, and can be seen here.

Cordelia Smith, Associate in our Residential Property team, explores the recent viral controversy surrounding estate agent practices in the London rental market.

A TikTok video has sparked widespread discussion after revealing a list of extreme demands sent to prospective tenants, raising questions about legality, fairness, and the pressures of renting in the capital.

In the video, a TikToker shared an email from an estate agent that included a series of "tips" to improve her chances of securing a flat. These included offering above the asking price, committing to long-term contracts, paying several months' rent upfront, and even voluntarily agreeing to annual rent increases. The video struck a chord with thousands online, many of whom expressed concern over the exploitative nature of these expectations.

Cordelia explains that while such demands may not technically breach legal boundaries, they reflect a growing imbalance in the rental market. Agents are permitted to suggest terms, but tenants are under no legal obligation to accept them. The situation highlights the need for greater transparency and fairness in the way rental properties are marketed and negotiated.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges renters face in a highly competitive market. As affordability continues to be a key concern, Cordelia emphasises the importance of clear guidance and responsible practices across the sector to ensure tenants are treated fairly and ethically.

Read the full article on the Metro website [external link].

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.