STAIRs To Come Into Effect From October 2026

From October 2026, social landlords will be required to proactively publish information about the management of their homes. From April 2027, social landlords will be required to provide tenants with access to information about the management of their homes on request.

Where has STAIRs come from?

The Social Housing White Paper published in November 2020 included a commitment to introduce an access to information scheme for the social housing tenants of private registered providers ('PRPs').

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities then ran a consultation on the introduction of new Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements ('STAIRs') from 20 May 2024 until 22 July 2024 to allow social housing tenants to request access to information relating to the management of their housing. The consultation also sought views on a proposed direction from the Secretary of State to the Regulator of Social Housing (the 'Regulator') obliging the Regulator to introduce requirements for PRPs to comply with the policy statement for STAIRs.

Nearly a year on from the end of this consultation, Housing minister Matthew Pennycook has announced the Government's intention to direct the Regulator to introduce STAIRs in late 2026/early 2027.

Who will be able to make requests for information under STAIRs from April 2027?

Under STAIRs, social housing tenants, or their designated representatives, will be able to request information from their PRPs about the management of their homes from April 2027.

What information will be captured by STAIRs?

The following classes of information are expected to be captured by STAIRs:

Governance and decision-making - e.g., tenant meeting minutes and agendas, senior staff name and roles, prioritisation of complaints

Spending - e.g., use of service charge revenue, grants

Housing stock management - Maintenance work, stock transfers, progress towards net zero

Performance - Inspection outcomes, performance reviews, complaints metrics, health and safety performance and assessments

Housing services - e.g., description of services, guidance for tenants

Lists and registers - e.g., information held in registers by law and other lists and registers relating to the management of social housing

By way of example, tenants experiencing damp and mould will be able to request information on how many other homes in their building are expecting the same damp and mould problem and what action the PRP has taken in terms of repairs.

To be continued...

The Government's intention to introduce STAIRs was only announced yesterday afternoon, 2 July 2025, and so we currently have limited information on how the Government intends STAIRs to work in practice. The Information Team at Devonshires will be following any updates closely to keep our clients up to speed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.