Welsh Government Announces Homelessness And Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill

The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill (the "Bill") and the associated Explanatory Memorandum were laid before the Senedd on 19 May.

In a press release from the Welsh Government, it was stated:

"The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill will fundamentally change our homelessness system, so it is focused on prevention and providing more tools to support people into longer-term homes. The Bill focuses on a multi-agency response to homelessness, bringing public services together to respond to the varied causes and consequences of homelessness."

This Bill builds upon the 2023 White Paper on Ending Homelessness in Wales and is "rooted in evidence and the lived experience of those who have been homeless". It sets out how the Welsh Government plans to end homelessness in Wales, placing increased emphasis on homelessness prevention with the aim of removing barriers which have historically led to the exclusion of people from assistance. The Bill aims to provide more tools to ensure improved access to good quality, suitable accommodation and ensure there is social housing available to those most in need due to the introduction of new duties.

Key elements proposed in the Bill include:

The introduction of Prevention, Support and Accommodation Plans (PSAP) for those living in relevant accommodation.

Amending the definition of 'threatened with homelessness' and extending the prevention period from 56 days to six months – quite a significant increase.

Introducing new rights for applicants to request a review in relation to decisions taken regarding their case.

Abolishing the priority need and intentionality tests and introducing a local connection test for the main homelessness duty.

Broadening the definition of domestic abuse, bringing it into line with the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

Enabling local authorities to request registered social landlords and private registered providers of social housing to make an offer of suitable accommodation in their area for a specific applicant owed the final homelessness duty.

Introducing a new duty for local authorities' co-operation arrangements to include a joint protocol between social services and local housing authorities

Requiring local housing authorities in Wales to establish and maintain a Common Housing Register and an Accessible Housing Register for their local area.

Requiring local housing authorities to have regard to Part 4 of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 (condition of dwelling) when determining suitability.

Jayne Bryant, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, stated:

"Ending homelessness in Wales isn't just an aspiration - it's achievable if we work together to spot warning signs early and step in with the right support before crisis hits. This Bill gives us the tools to make that happen".

In an oral statement on 20 May, Jayne Bryant further stated:

"It will help create a Welsh homelessness system fit for the future, moving away from a system that responds to crisis to one that focuses on prevention - by far the most effective means of addressing homelessness risk in Wales."

The 'Written Statement: The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill' is available on Gov.Wales.

The 'Oral Statement: The Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill' is also available on Gov.Wales.

