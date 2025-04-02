Rent Increases: A Private Tenant's Guide

While landlords have the right to increase rent, they must follow specific procedures, and tenants have the right to challenge unfair increases.

This guide explains when and how landlords can increase rent and what tenants can do if they believe an increase is unreasonable.

When can a landlord increase rent?

The rules on rent increases depend on the type of tenancy agreement you have:

Fixed-term tenancies

If you have a fixed-term tenancy (e.g., a 12-month agreement), your landlord cannot increase your rent during that period unless your contract includes a rent review clause.

Once the fixed term ends, your landlord can propose a new rent amount when offering a renewal. Therefore, it is key that you thoroughly read and understand your tenancy agreement before signing on the dotted line.

Periodic (rolling) tenancies

If your tenancy has moved onto a rolling basis (e.g., month-to-month after the fixed term expires), your landlord can only increase rent once per year and must provide proper notice. The required notice period depends on the tenancy type but is usually at least one month for periodic tenancies and six months for yearly tenancies.

How must your landlord notify you of a rent increase?

Your landlord cannot demand higher rent without following the correct procedure. They must:

Use a formal notice (for example, a Section 13 notice for periodic tenancies).

Give proper notice which is valid (one to six months, depending on the tenancy).

Make sure the increase is fair and in line with market rates. Excessive increases may be seen as unfair and may allow a tenant to challenge the increase.

When the Renters' Rights Bill is implemented into law, periodic tenancies will replace all fixed-term tenancies. This means landlords will only be able to raise rent through a Section 13 notice. Currently, landlords only need to give one month's notice of a rent increase when using a Section 13 notice; however, the Renters' Rights Bill will change this, and instead, landlords will have to provide two months' notice.

Checking the validity of a Section 13 notice

Your landlord must give you a valid Section 13 notice before increasing your rent.

Your Section 13 notice might not be valid if, for example:

your landlord hasn't given you the right amount of notice

there's a mistake, for example, it's got the wrong address

the form used is incorrect

your landlord wants to increase your rent during a fixed-term tenancy

your landlord doesn't sign the notice

Can you challenge a rent increase?

Yes, as a tenant, you can challenge a rent increase. If you believe the increase is unfair, you can consider:

Negotiating with your landlord

You can negotiate a lower rate or request a gradual increase over time. If you have been a reliable tenant, landlords may be open to negotiation to avoid the hassle of finding a new tenant.

Applying to a rent tribunal

You can apply to a First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) to challenge the increase. The tribunal will assess whether the proposed rent is reasonable compared to similar properties in your area. They may visit your home to conduct an inspection.

The tribunal's decision is legally binding, meaning you and your landlord must comply with the ruling. Going to a tribunal is free, and you do not have to pay your landlord's costs, even if you lose. You can appeal the tribunal's decision, but there will be an application fee for this.