What Lies Ahead In 2025?

January
Leasehold reform
Anticipated implementation of some of the provisions of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 ("LAFRA"), including those that remove the requirement for a leaseholder to have owned their interest for 2 years before they can extend their lease or collectively buy the freehold interest.
Early 2025
Leasehold reform
Expected consultation on LAFRA provisions regarding buildings insurance.
Anticipated white paper and consultation on the implementation of mandatory commonhold for flats, discussed here.
Infrastructure
Planning and Infrastructure Bill expected which, according to the King's Speech, will streamline "the delivery process for critical infrastructure, including by simplifying the consenting process for national infrastructure". This and other infrastructure and planning topics are explored here.
February
Security of tenure
Closure of the Law Commission's consultation and survey about the possible reform of the security of tenure provisions in the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.
Energy efficiency in buildings
Closure of the Government's consultation on reforming energy performance certificates.
March
Building safety
The Court of Appeal will hear the appeal in Stratford Village Development Partnership v Triathlon Homes LLP, which is the current authority on what constitutes a 'just and equitable' reason for Remediation Contribution Orders under the Building Safety Act 2022.
April
Real estate tax
A number of tax changes announced in the Autumn Budget will be implemented, as summarised here.
Spring 2025
Leasehold reform
Anticipated implementation of some of the provisions in LAFRA, including those that widen the current right to manage provisions.
Renters' reform
The Renters' Rights Bill is expected to come into force.
Infrastructure
10-year infrastructure strategy is scheduled for publication alongside the Phase 2 Spending Review.
Energy efficiency
The Government has issued a statement to the effect that it intends to consult on proposals for private and social rented homes to achieve Energy Performance Certificate C or equivalent by 2030.
July
Planning
The New Towns Taskforce's final report is due, intended to make recommendations to ministers on the location and delivery of new towns.
Summer 2025
Leasehold reform
It is thought that the Government will launch a consultation in the summer about the rates to be used to calculate premiums on enfranchisement and lease extension under LAFRA.
August
Leasehold reform
It is expected that, in the second half of the year, consultation will start on proposed reforms to service charge and estate management charges via LAFRA.
