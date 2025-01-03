What Lies Ahead In 2025?

January

Leasehold reform

Anticipated implementation of some of the provisions of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 ("LAFRA"), including those that remove the requirement for a leaseholder to have owned their interest for 2 years before they can extend their lease or collectively buy the freehold interest.

Early 2025

Leasehold reform

Expected consultation on LAFRA provisions regarding buildings insurance.

Anticipated white paper and consultation on the implementation of mandatory commonhold for flats, discussed here.

Infrastructure

Planning and Infrastructure Bill expected which, according to the King's Speech, will streamline "the delivery process for critical infrastructure, including by simplifying the consenting process for national infrastructure". This and other infrastructure and planning topics are explored here.

February

Security of tenure

Closure of the Law Commission's consultation and survey about the possible reform of the security of tenure provisions in the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.

Energy efficiency in buildings

Closure of the Government's consultation on reforming energy performance certificates.

March

Building safety

The Court of Appeal will hear the appeal in Stratford Village Development Partnership v Triathlon Homes LLP, which is the current authority on what constitutes a 'just and equitable' reason for Remediation Contribution Orders under the Building Safety Act 2022.

April

Real estate tax

A number of tax changes announced in the Autumn Budget will be implemented, as summarised here.

Spring 2025

Leasehold reform

Anticipated implementation of some of the provisions in LAFRA, including those that widen the current right to manage provisions.

Renters' reform

The Renters' Rights Bill is expected to come into force.

Infrastructure

10-year infrastructure strategy is scheduled for publication alongside the Phase 2 Spending Review.

Energy efficiency

The Government has issued a statement to the effect that it intends to consult on proposals for private and social rented homes to achieve Energy Performance Certificate C or equivalent by 2030.

July

Planning

The New Towns Taskforce's final report is due, intended to make recommendations to ministers on the location and delivery of new towns.

Summer 2025

Leasehold reform

It is thought that the Government will launch a consultation in the summer about the rates to be used to calculate premiums on enfranchisement and lease extension under LAFRA.

August

Leasehold reform

It is expected that, in the second half of the year, consultation will start on proposed reforms to service charge and estate management charges via LAFRA.