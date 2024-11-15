Making A Positive Difference To People And Planet Through Our Legal Advice

As a law firm, one of the ways we can make a positive difference to people and planet is through our legal advice. To charities and purpose-driven enterprises, we often help on a pro bono basis. We are committed to this as a B Corp and are a proud signatory of The Law Society Pro Bono Charter. This is a public statement for lawyers committed to improving access to justice. Pro Bono Week offers an opportunity to recognise and support the voluntary contributions made by the legal profession across the UK in giving free legal help to those in need. Hear from three of our lawyers talking about what inspires them about pro bono and its benefits for all.

We caught up with Tania Clench, Jessica Dick and Patricia Harriman to tell us a bit more about our pro bono work, and why it is important to them, to get involved.

Tell us more about Cripps' pro bono work?

Patricia: At Cripps, we are encouraged to do pro bono work, from day-to-day advice for pro bono clients, to getting involved in projects. I would like to highlight one of our firm's pro bono initiatives: Carers First. This focuses on making it easier for carers to continue living their lives to the fullest, and at Cripps, we have been assisting carers in completing benefit application forms.

It is a truly exciting project to be involved in and the work is vital in making a positive and lasting difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

Why do you think pro bono work is important?

Jessica: I think that pro bono is a great way for those with legal knowledge to use our skills and training in a way that helps others who may not be able to solve their problems alone. It not only benefits the person you are helping, but you also benefit as well.

As a junior lawyer undertaking pro bono work, it is an opportunity to develop your leadership skills and learn something new.

Patricia: Pro bono has allowed me to connect with people I might not otherwise have met, and helped me develop my legal skills as well as essential soft skills. For example, whilst I was a law student, I worked at the Personal Support Unit and dealt directly with litigants in person who would drop in unannounced with an array of legal issues, such as housing, family disputes and small monetary claims. This experience helped develop my communication skills, time management, interpersonal skills and research as I explained to clients the court processes, assisted with court forms, drafted evidence, provided emotional support and attended court hearings.

What is the biggest impact you have seen pro bono work make?

Tania: I've assisted a young woman in connection with proceedings a landlord has brought against her for unpaid rent. The background to it is complicated and sensitive, and the entire experience has had a terribly negative impact on her, when she is already quite 'fragile' anyway in terms of her mental health. I have been checking in and assisting her – representing her voice, almost. This makes a big difference – you can hear the relief in her own voice, and feel it in her email correspondence.

Jessica: I helped a mother and her daughter who were refugees obtain indefinite leave to remain in the UK as they had fled The Gambia. They fled due to the dangers of female genital mutilation, which was still practiced by the daughter's father's family. Calling the mother to tell her that they could remain safe in the UK indefinitely was one of the most memorable and happy moments in my legal career.

Wow. We can't even begin to imagine being in those situations ourselves...

Tania: It can open your eyes to so much going on around us in circumstances where we all run around, heads down in our own worlds, blinkers on. It has also taught me perspective, reminded me of the need to actively listen, reinforced my already ingrained mantra 'not to assume' and heightened my levels of gratitude.

Patricia: I highly recommend pro bono to anyone who wants to step outside their comfort zone, utilising existing skills and developing new ones, whilst helping others.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.