Abandonment And The Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016

The way an ‘abandoned' property can be recovered is different in Wales than in England. The Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 ('the Act') allows a landlord to recover possession of a property that has been abandoned if the landlord meets certain criteria. The steps to obtain possession are:
- The landlord must have served notice on the contract-holder
which must include:
- That the reason they intend to seek possession is because the property is abandoned;
- That the contractor-holder has four weeks to inform the landlord if the property has not been abandoned; and
- They inform the contract-holder that they will terminate the
contract at the end of the four week period if they are satisfied
the property has been abandoned.
- During this four week notice period, the landlord must make
necessary inquiries to confirm that the property has been
abandoned. Examples of the types of inquires include:
- Contacting the contract-holder through all means available to them;
- Writing to all known addresses of the contract-holder; and
- Consulting neighbours and/or the local authority.
- If, after the four week notice period the landlord is satisfied
that the property is abandoned, they must serve a notice to
terminate the occupation contract.
- The contract will then end at the expiry of the second notice
and the landlord can recover possession of the property. Under this
Act, the landlord is notrequired to initiate court proceedings to
obtain possession.
- If the contract-holder has left any belongings in the property,
the landlord must safeguard these items for at least four weeks
from the date the contract ended. This does not include any items
which are perishable, of low value or those that it would be
unreasonably inconvenient to safeguard. It is good
practice for the landlord to keep an inventory and
photographic evidence of any items safeguarded and those
not.
- The contract holder can contest the possession claim for
abandonment, if they apply to the court within six months of
the notice to end the contract on one of the following grounds:
- That they have not abandoned the property; or
- That the landlord has failed to properly investigate whether the property was abandoned.
If the court is satisfied that the either of the above grounds are met, the court may order the continuation of the occupation contract or that the landlord provides suitable alternative accommodation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.