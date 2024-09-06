The new Government has brought with it a renewed hope that we will see reform in the housing sector, with key Labour figures making major commitments throughout the election campaign. But what exactly has been proposed?

'Renters' Rights Bill' and the Abolition of Section 21 'No-Fault' Evictions

Initially an aim of the Conservative Party, they intended to abolish 'no-fault' evictions via the Renters' (Reform) Bill introduced to Parliament on 17th May 2023 following a consultation which ended in June 2022. Despite the significant amount of time this Bill had to make it through Parliament, it did not do so before the General Election was called and has been in limbo ever since.

However, both Matthew Pennycook (Minister for Housing) and Angela Rayner (Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities) have signalled their desire to revive the Bill's proposals and finally put an end to 'no-fault' evictions. Pennycook in particular was actively involved in the passage of the Renters' (Reform) Bill through Parliament, and on 24th April 2024 bemoaned the amount of time it was taking to be passed.

On 17th July 2024, the 'Renters' Rights Bill' was announced, picking up many of the proposals made under the Renters' (Reform) Bill. Chief among them was the abolition of 'no-fault' evictions, but the Bill also aims to strengthen tenant rights in other areas as well, for example:

Allowing tenants to challenge rent increases and prevent landlords exploiting tenants through 'bidding wars'

Creating the 'right to keep a pet' which can only be refused by the landlord on reasonable grounds.

Expanding 'Awaab's law' to the private rented sector to ensure that tenants' homes are of a decent standard

Developing a database including key information about landlords and councils to help tenants make more informed decisions.

Outlawing discrimination against tenants who have children or receive benefits

Creating a new ombudsman service to resolve landlord and tenant disputes without involving the court

Strengthening council powers to make it easier to identify and take action against 'rogue' landlords.

The Renters' Rights Bill is still in the early draft stages, and there is no proposed timeline for it to become law as of writing.

Ending Homelessness

The Labour manifesto included a section criticising the previous government for the "sharp rise in hidden homelessness," with a pledge to work with mayors and councils in order to "put Britain back on track to ending homelessness." To achieve this, one of the plans outlined in the manifesto is to "deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation."

In order to achieve this, the Government aims to ensure new developments provide more affordable homes, make changes to the affordable homes programme, and support councils in building more affordable homes themselves.

There are currently no concrete plans for how the Government plans to tackle the root causes of homelessness, but the Institute for Government reported in June 2024 that Angela Rayner plans to set up an 'ending homelessness unit.' Angela Rayner herself aims to be directly involved in it, ensuring that the commitment to ending homelessness is at the heart of government.

Some of these proposals seem bold, although without firm foundations set place as of yet. The Renters' Rights Bill aims to overhaul the private rented accommodation sector, picking up where the previous Government left off in delivering new rights and protections for tenants. Scant details have emerged as to how the plans to tackle homelessness, but the delivery of more social housing could be very effective at helping the thousands across England counted as 'rough-sleepers' (and the many hidden homeless).

Whether the new Government can follow through on this ambitious project remains to be seen, and nothing is certain yet.

