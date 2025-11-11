What Do Champagne And Darjeeling Tea Have In Common?

An overview of the Geographical Indication system and upcoming changes in Europe

In light of the upcoming developments in EU regulation concerning GIs – Geographical Indications – this article provides a brief overview what the system entails, what it covers, and the changes on the horizon.

What is a Geographical Indication?

A Geographical Indication (GI) is a form of intellectual property right. It protects products that have a specific geographical origin and whose quality, reputation, or other characteristics are essentially linked to that origin.

GI labels are a guarantee of origin, quality and authenticity. Some of the world's most famous examples include Champagne (France), Parmigiano Reggiano (Italy), and Darjeeling Tea (India) – names that are recognized globally precisely because of where, and how, these products are made.

The importance of GIs

For producers and regions, GIs play a crucial role. The system protects product names from imitation and misuse, allows competition based on authenticity rather than price, boosts local economies and creates long-term value. It also helps preserve traditional knowledge, skills and cultural heritage.

For consumers, GIs provide transparency. They make it easier to identify genuine products and avoid fakes or misleading labels as well as supporting local, authentic and ethical production.

To qualify for a GI label, a product must come from a specific geographical area and have a quality, reputation, or characteristic linked to that place. Moreover, production must occur at least partly within that area.

Upcoming changes

Until now, EU protection has applied to wine, spirits, and other agricultural and food products. As of December 2025, new regulations will broaden the scope to include crafts and industrial goods such as glass, ceramics, jewellery and textiles.

This means that such products will benefit fully from EU-wide GI protection. This will enable producers to prevent misuse of protected names for similar goods made outside the designated regions and act against counterfeits.

The updated framework also allows EU producers to seek protection for their GIs, and conversely, non-EU producers can apply for protection in the EU if they fulfil the EU requirements.

The EUIPO will supervise both the national and EU-level phases of examination and registration. Once the registration is completed, public authorities at national level will be able to carry out market controls to ensure compliance with product specifications, and detecting fraudulent or counterfeit goods.

In summary, the reform broadens the scope of the EU's GI system and reaffirms its role in protecting authentic products and regional craftsmanship across Europe.

Once the new EUIPO guidelines are published in December, we will provide more detailed information on this topic in a follow-up article.

