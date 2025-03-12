The Inheritance Tax Consultation On Agricultural And Business Property Relief

In their current form, agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) provide relief from inheritance tax (either at 50% or 100%) in respect of eligible business or agricultural property.

There is an important policy reason for the availability of these reliefs: having to realise funds to pay tax at 40% on a death would in many cases have an adverse effect on trading businesses and working farms, impacting not only the deceased's heirs but also the business or farm's employees and the economy more generally.

However, at the Autumn Budget on 30 October 2024, despite confirming a desire to "protect family farms and businesses", the Government announced significant reforms to APR and BPR, with the stated aim of better targeting these reliefs "as it is not fair or sustainable for a very small number of claimants each year to claim such a significant amount of relief".

The policy paper published on 30 October 2024 proposed that, from 6 April 2026, the following applies.

Individuals will qualify for 100% APR or BPR up to a combined limit (for both reliefs) of £1m, paying no inheritance tax up to the £1m threshold. Any value over and above the £1m threshold will be taxed at 20% (lower than the main rate of 40% but a considerable increase on the current position).

These limits will also apply to trustees. For trustees subject to the "relevant property regime" (which imposes charges at a rate of up to 6% on each 10-year anniversary of the establishment of the trust, with proportionate "exit" charges if assets are distributed between anniversaries), there will also be a £1m cap for 100% relief on qualifying assets in respect of 10-year anniversary and exit charges.

Relief on shares traded on but not listed on the markets of a recognised stock exchange (for example, shares quoted on the Alternative Investment Market (or AIM)) will reduce from 100% to 50% in all circumstances (i.e. without the £1m allowance).

A technical consultation, focusing on how the proposed £1m allowance will apply to "lifetime transfers into trusts and charges on trust property", was promised, and this was published on 27 February 2025 (with responses required by 23 April 2025).

Despite much publicised opposition to the proposals in recent months, especially from the farming community, it is clear from the consultation that the Government currently intends to proceed with the reforms in the manner previously announced. However, a number of clarifications and additional detail have been provided, some of which will be welcomed by taxpayers whilst other points will no doubt be the subject of further criticism.

A few of the key points to note from the consultation are discussed below.

The £1m allowance will refresh every seven years for individuals (and every 10 years for trusts)

Following the Budget announcements, there had been some concern that the £1m would be a lifetime allowance; however, the consultation confirms that the allowance for individuals will refresh every seven years on a rolling basis, similar to how the inheritance tax nil rate band (i.e. the threshold – currently a maximum of £325,000 – below which an individual's estate does not pay inheritance tax) currently operates. For trusts, the allowance will refresh every 10 years, meaning that qualifying property held within a trust will benefit from 100% relief up to a value of £1m on each 10-year anniversary charge.

The £1m allowance cannot be transferred between spouses and civil partners

Any unused portion of an individual's nil rate band (and residence nil rate band) is transferable between spouses and civil partners, thereby enabling couples to leave their entire estates to each other (with such transfer benefiting from the spouse exemption from inheritance tax) without losing the benefit of the nil rate band from the estate of the first spouse to die. This simplifies will arrangements and the administration of estates.

It was therefore surprising that both the policy paper and consultation state that "any unused allowance will not be transferable between spouses and civil partners". Such a stance is likely to encourage the fragmentation of businesses and farms (as couples will wish to ensure that they are both able to take advantage of their own £1m allowances) which appears contrary to other proposals (mentioned below) by the Government to discourage such fragmentation.

There are various transitional provisions for trusts and transfers made before 6 April 2026

It is proposed that transfers made before 6 April 2026 will benefit from various transitional arrangements. Key points to note are as follows.

Pre-30 October 2024 transfers are unaffected by the reforms and will be subject to existing rules.

Transfers made between 30 October 2024 and 6 April 2026 (the "transitional period") will be retested under the new rules (with the benefit of the £1m allowance) if the transferor dies on or after 6 April 2026 and within seven years of the transfer.

Trusts established before 30 October 2024 will continue to attract unlimited 100% relief in respect of exit charges on qualifying APR or BPR property until the date of the trust's first 10-year anniversary falling on or after 6 April 2026. Depending on 10-year charge dates, this could give trustees and beneficiaries significantly more time to dismantle trust arrangements (if the prospect of future 10-year charges is unpalatable) without incurring an exit charge.

Trusts established prior to 6 April 2026 are offered a proportionate reduction to their first 10-year charge under the new regime to take into account the period before 6 April 2026 when agricultural or business assets within the trust qualified for unlimited 100% relief. This is a welcome proposal and should avoid an unattractive "cliff edge" effect, whereby two trusts established only a few days apart would be subject to entirely different inheritance tax outcomes, with one suffering its first 10-year charge under the new regime shortly after 6 April 2026 whilst the other's first 10-year charge under the new rules does not arise until early 2036.

Anti-fragmentation rules will aim to prevent individuals from reducing their inheritance tax liabilities by settling property into multiple trusts

The consultation notes that, in the absence of any anti-avoidance rules, individuals could establish multiple trusts before 6 April 2026, each containing £1m of assets qualifying for APR or BPR. There would be no inheritance tax charge on the transfer into trust, provided the settlor survives seven years, and, going forwards, no 10-year or exit charges would apply (assuming the trust assets remain at a value of no more than £1m). In order to disincentivise this type of planning, the Government is proposing to introduce two "anti-fragmentation" rules.

Where a settlor transfers APR and/or BPR property into multiple trusts on or after 30 October 2024, there will be a single £1m allowance available, allocated between the trusts in chronological order. (Note, however, that where multiple trusts have been created prior to 30 October 2024, each of those trusts will have a separate £1m allowance.)

Existing rules for valuing "related" property are to be extended so that APR and/or BPR property settled by the same settlor across multiple trusts can be connected for valuation purposes. This aims to ensure that the ownership fragmentation of such assets does not achieve a discount for inheritance tax valuation purposes.

There are various details in respect of both of these proposals which require clarification; however, the Government's policy intention is clear.

Inheritance tax on all APR or BPR property will qualify for interest-free instalment relief

Currently, where various conditions are satisfied, the inheritance tax due in respect of certain categories of qualifying property may be paid in 10 equal yearly instalments. This is a useful way of reducing the short-term cash flow impact of inheritance tax on businesses, and therefore reducing the likelihood of their needing to sell assets. Whilst assets qualifying for APR and/or BPR qualify for instalment relief in many situations, this is not the case in all circumstances, particularly where shares or securities which do not give the transferor control of the company are involved (in which case additional conditions must be satisfied to qualify for the instalment option).

The consultation confirms that the Government intends to expand instalment relief so that it will apply to all assets qualifying for APR or BPR and that such instalments will be interest-free. This is another welcome proposal.

However, in many circumstances, even if the instalment option is available, business owners may face increased effective tax rates due to additional tax charges arising on the extraction of funds to pay an inheritance tax liability. For example, suppose substantially all of the value of a death estate is comprised in a family business (i.e. shares in an unquoted trading company) valued in excess of the £1m cap. The beneficiaries of the estate may have no options for funding the inheritance tax liability on death (at a rate of 20%, i.e. 50% of the usual 40% rate) other than to extract funds from the company. If the extraction of funds was treated for tax purposes as a dividend, the beneficiaries would be liable to additional income tax at up to 39.35%. That would increase the overall tax payable to around 33% - significantly more than the 20% rate that the Government has suggested it wishes to apply.

It remains to be seen whether representations by professional bodies and advisors will persuade the Government to accept that it would be appropriate to expand the special rules on the extraction of funds from businesses where such funds will be used to pay an inheritance tax liability in respect of APR and/or BPR assets.

Conclusion

Overall, the consultation provides some helpful clarification on the proposed reforms, and some welcome refinements to the new regime (assuming they are ultimately adopted). It remains to be seen whether lobbying on some of the remaining issues will succeed in changing some of the detail. There is still time for individuals and trustees to wait for further details to be confirmed (and draft legislation published); however, in many circumstances, they will need to be prepared to revisit long established plans in advance of 6 April 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.