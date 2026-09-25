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25 September 2026

Assisted Dying Bill Falls At Second Reading

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Mills & Reeve

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MPs have voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at its Second Reading, marking the end of the latest parliamentary attempt to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales. The Bill, which was defeated by 286 votes to 270, brought the contentious issue back to the parliamentary agenda after an earlier version failed to complete its passage in the previous session.
United Kingdom Government, Public Sector
Tania Richards

The latest attempt to change the law on assisted dying in England and Wales has ended after MPs voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at its Second Reading on 11 September 2026.

Introduced by Lauren Edwards MP, the Bill was defeated by 286 votes to 270 and will therefore make no further progress through Parliament in its current form.

The Bill brought assisted dying back onto the parliamentary agenda after an earlier version failed to complete its passage before the end of the previous parliamentary session. In our earlier blog, we explained the key changes in the reintroduced Bill and the concerns raised by the Complex Life and Death Decisions group.

Although this latest attempt has failed, the debate is unlikely to end here. A future Bill could be introduced through another private member’s Bill or as government legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Tania Richards
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