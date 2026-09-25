Assisted Dying Bill Falls At Second Reading

The latest attempt to change the law on assisted dying in England and Wales has ended after MPs voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at its Second Reading on 11 September 2026.

Introduced by Lauren Edwards MP, the Bill was defeated by 286 votes to 270 and will therefore make no further progress through Parliament in its current form.

The Bill brought assisted dying back onto the parliamentary agenda after an earlier version failed to complete its passage before the end of the previous parliamentary session. In our earlier blog, we explained the key changes in the reintroduced Bill and the concerns raised by the Complex Life and Death Decisions group.

Although this latest attempt has failed, the debate is unlikely to end here. A future Bill could be introduced through another private member’s Bill or as government legislation.