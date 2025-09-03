Exploring The Wider Impact Of The ECHR's Ruling In Netherlands And Ukraine v. Russia

Michael Drury, Christina Josephides and Mohamed Naleemudeen contribute to an analysis published by Mondaq Business Briefingon the European Court of Human Rights' landmark ruling in Netherlands and Ukraine v. Russia...

Michael Drury, Christina Josephides and Mohamed Naleemudeen contribute to an analysis published by Mondaq Business Briefing on the European Court of Human Rights' landmark ruling in Netherlands and Ukraine v. Russia.

The article examines how the Strasbourg Court approached the scope of Article 1 jurisdiction under the European Convention on Human Rights, concluding that Russia was responsible for extensive human rights abuses in Ukraine, including the downing of flight MH17.

Michael, Christina and Mohamed give insights into the wider implications of the judgment, including the potential expansion of extra-territorial jurisdiction and its long-term consequences for states engaged in armed conflict.

This contribution reflects BCL's expertise in international law, human rights, and complex cross-border legal issues.

Read the full article on Mondaq here.

