What Does The 10-Year Plan Say About Social Care?

James discussed how the 10-year plan relates to social care, noting the sector's desire for more clarity. Baroness Casey's final report on the long term future of adult care is expected in 2028, but the likely shape of a care system is emerging through initiatives like the health plan and the draft outcomes framework for Local Authorities.

The overarching policy of delivering care at the neighbourhood level through neighbourhood hubs aims to bring care closer to the community. As NHS neighbourhood health centres will begin roll out starting in more deprived areas early opportunities may arise to collaborate to improve outcomes.

Technology plays a significant role in both health and social care announcements. Consistent standards and data are important for interoperability. The distinction between health care and social care is unclear in the health plan, but remains in law and in relation to budgets, which create challenges in providing joined up services. Changing definitions of health and social care also risks causing gaps in services, leading to safeguarding issues and negative outcomes.

ICBs with representation from strategic authority mayors together with the move to regional care cooperatives creates a regional strategic layer in health and care, which is likely to be integral to the restructuring process.

Finally, James emphasised the need for health and social sectors to collaborate closely to ensure they are working in the same direction and maximising efficiency and improvements.

