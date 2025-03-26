Understanding The Social Care 'Doom Loop': Insights From Social Care 360

The Social Care 360 report reveals a 'doom loop' in social care, with rising costs leading to fewer people receiving publicly funded long-term care.

The increasing cost of paying staff has ultimately led to a fall in the number of people receiving publicly funded long-term care, says a new report from The King's Fund. The Social Care 360 report published on 3 March 2025 has analysed around a decade's worth of data and exposes a so-called "'doom loop' of rising wages, increasing fees, stretched budgets, and less care available to those who need it."

The new analysis shows that although councils spent more overall on care, the number of people they could afford to support with their long-term needs actually fell between 2015/16 and 2023/24. Worryingly, figures in the report also indicate that the decrease in people receiving long-term support from their local authority is happening despite an increase in the numbers of people requesting help. New requests rose from 1.8 million in 2015/16, to 2.1 million in 2023/24.

The report's findings paint a picture of a social care system under huge pressure. In the face of this prefect storm, the government decided to cancel reforms that were to be rolled out in 2025. Instead, it announced a new commission led by Baroness Louise Casey, which is not due to report until 2028, see our article Social care reform – once more into the breach? .

In summary, the findings from Social Care 360 highlight the immense strain on the social care system, with local authorities struggling to meet demand and many people in need of care forced to go without.

