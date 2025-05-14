Challenges For Care Providers Applying For DCoSs Under SOC Codes 6135 & 6136: Understanding The Delay With Pool Worker Models

With the continued demand for care workers across the UK, many providers are struggling to fill roles with UK based workers so are having to turn overseas. The Defined Certificate of Sponsorship (DCoS) is a crucial part of this process, especially when hiring from outside the UK.

However, care providers must now use the Regional Partner to attract pool workers under SOC Codes 6135 (Care workers and home carers) and 6136 (Senior care workers) are encountering a unique challenge: a significant delay in obtaining DCoSs due to slow responses from regional partners.

What Are SOC Codes 6135 and 6136?

These SOC (Standard Occupational Classification) codes are specifically assigned to care sector roles:

6135 : Care workers and home carers – often frontline roles providing personal care in residential or domiciliary settings.

: Care workers and home carers – often frontline roles providing personal care in residential or domiciliary settings. 6136: Senior care workers, those who supervise other care workers or provide more complex care, often within regulated services.

Both roles are on the Immigration Salary List, enabling lower salary thresholds and application fees under the Skilled Worker route.

Why You Need to Contact Regional Partners

Over the past year, regional workforce partners and Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) have become more involved in the scrutiny and validation of care sector sponsorship arrangements.

This is particularly the case when providers are applying for DCoSs under SOC Codes 6135 and 6136 and using less traditional staffing models like the pool worker approach.

Although this requirement is not explicitly set out in the Home Office policy guidance, several UK regions have implemented their own internal checks.

Before a DCoS request is supported or actioned, care providers may need to obtain a letter or confirmation from the relevant ICB or regional partner.

This contact is not optional in certain areas. Without engagement from these partners, many DCoS applications are either delayed or rejected due to perceived risks in the operational model especially where:

The care provider is newly licensed and has limited trading history

There is no clear evidence of CQC-registered activity or contracts with local authorities/NHS

Staff are to be deployed flexibly across multiple sites or clients

Contacting regional partners early ensures you meet local governance expectations and shows that your business understands the landscape of ethical and compliant sponsorship practices.

How to Engage with Regional Workforce Partners

1. Identify the Right Point of Contact

Start by locating the regional partner or ICB responsible for workforce planning in your area. Most NHS regions publish contact information online under "health and care workforce" or "international recruitment support" headings.

You can also reach out to:

Your local authority adult social care lead

NHS England regional recruitment teams

Care provider networks or umbrella bodies (such as Skills for Care)

2. Prepare a Clear Business Summary

Regional partners typically want to see that your care business is legitimate and sustainable. You should prepare a short summary including:

Your company's CQC registration details

A description of your care services and client groups

Justification for using the pool worker model

How you ensure supervision, continuity of care, and compliance with sponsorship duties

They may ask the contact details for your contracting partner in the local authority

3. Request Support or Validation

Politely request written support, or at minimum, an acknowledgment that your business model has been reviewed. This communication can then be submitted alongside your DCoS request if required by the Home Office or used to pre-empt any delays.

The Bottleneck: Delayed Responses from Regional Partners

Despite their growing role in the sponsorship process, many regional partners are struggling to keep up with the volume of care sector requests. Feedback from providers across the UK highlights several recurring issues:

Long response times: Some ICBs are taking 4–8 weeks to respond to a single enquiry.

Inconsistent guidance: There is no standardised checklist, and requirements differ by region.

Limited capacity: In some areas, only one or two officers are handling all workforce queries across multiple care providers.

This lag can seriously impact your ability to hire overseas workers in a timely manner—even when all other aspects of your application are ready. Unfortunately, there is currently no formal escalation route, so persistence and early action are your best tools.

Recommendations for Care Providers

If you're a care provider planning to apply for a DCoS under SOC 6135 or 6136 using a pool model, consider the following:

Engage regional partners early: Contact ICBs or workforce partnerships to understand their expectations and timelines. Prepare a comprehensive care staffing plan: Clearly outline how workers will be supervised, paid, and allocated. Document compliance thoroughly: Keep evidence of care packages, contracts, payslips, and rotas ready. Expect delays: Continue to follow up otherwise responses will be delayed for long periods of time.

Final Thoughts

The need for overseas care workers is clear, but so too is the need for robust oversight to protect both workers and service recipients. While the pool model offers operational flexibility, it's essential to demonstrate strong compliance structures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.