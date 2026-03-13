The Global Advertising Lawyers' Alliance Publishes Its Predictions For Global Advertising Law And Regulation 2026

GALA's newly released 2026 Advertising Law Predictions Report provides a concise overview of key advertising and marketing law developments expected across more than 70 jurisdictions around the world in the coming year.

The report highlights global trends including:

Increased scrutiny of AI-generated advertising and disclosure obligations.

Expanding data protection and privacy enforcement.

Crackdowns on greenwashing and environmental claims.

Heightened regulation of influencer marketing and digital advertising.

Ambush marketing enforcement tied to major sporting events.

Stricter rules affecting gambling, alcohol, and marketing to children.

Given the pace of regulatory change worldwide, this report offers a helpful snapshot of what brands and agencies should be preparing for in 2026.

If you would like to discuss how any of these developments may impact your business, whether locally or in other jurisdictions, please feel free to contact me or your local GALA member.

"As regulators worldwide continue to sharpen their focus on digital practices, transparency, and consumer protection, the report offers valuable guidance for brands, agencies, and in-house counsel navigating cross-border campaigns." View Source

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.