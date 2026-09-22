Promoting The UK As A Treasury Centre

Slaughter and May is regarded as one of the most prestigious law firms in the world. We advise on high profile and groundbreaking international transactions and have an excellent and varied international client list.

We have a diverse and extensive international practice providing a full range of legal services. Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate and Commercial and Financing represent our core practice areas. We also have leading practitioners in more specialist areas including Tax, Competition, Dispute Resolution, Commercial Real Estate, Pensions and Employment, Financial Regulation, Information Technology and Intellectual Property.

Our expertise covers the full spectrum of industry sectors to service a diverse range of clients from leading private equity boutiques to investment banks; start-up businesses to governments; retailers to entertainment companies; and diversified industrial conglomerates to premier league football clubs.