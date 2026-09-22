Promoting The UK As A Treasury Centre

Slaughter and May is regarded as one of the most prestigious law firms in the world. We advise on high profile and groundbreaking international transactions and have an excellent and varied international client list.
We have a diverse and extensive international practice providing a full range of legal services. Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate and Commercial and Financing represent our core practice areas. We also have leading practitioners in more specialist areas including Tax, Competition, Dispute Resolution, Commercial Real Estate, Pensions and Employment, Financial Regulation, Information Technology and Intellectual Property.
Our expertise covers the full spectrum of industry sectors to service a diverse range of clients from leading private equity boutiques to investment banks; start-up businesses to governments; retailers to entertainment companies; and diversified industrial conglomerates to premier league football clubs.
This policy discussion paper examines how legal and regulatory reforms could strengthen the UK's position as a global hub for corporate treasury centres. Drawing on technical analysis across financing, capital markets, tax, pensions and regulatory domains, it identifies targeted measures to attract the high-value activities, skilled jobs and investment associated with international treasury operations.
Corporate treasury centres play a vital role in managing funding, liquidity and financial risk for multinational organisations, supporting business investment, growth and international trade.
This policy discussion paper produced for The Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT), aims to stimulate debate on how to strengthen the UK's position as a global home for corporate treasury centres. The paper forms part of the ACT's 2026 submission to HM Treasury's pre-Budget consultation and outlines legal and regulatory reforms aimed at enhancing the UK's attractiveness as a location for corporate treasury centres and strengthening its competitive position internationally.
Drawing on technical legal analysis from our financing, capital markets, tax, pensions and regulatory teams, the paper identifies targeted measures that could help the UK attract a bigger share of the high-value activities, skilled jobs and investment that come with being a global hub for corporate treasury.