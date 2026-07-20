The Re-Rating Of Financial Services Risk And The Impact For CROs: 2026 European Chief Risk Officer Survey

Chief Risk Officers across EMEA Financial Services are navigating a fundamental shift in their mandate as non-financial risks overtake traditional concerns and cybersecurity emerges as the dominant priority. AlixPartners' latest survey reveals how risk leaders are responding to expanding responsibilities amid constrained resources, contested ownership structures, and a widening gap between strategic priorities and operational preparedness.

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The Chief Risk Officer (CRO) role has never carried more weight. Mandates are widening, boards are asking harder questions, and the risk landscape is moving faster than most operating models can absorb. AlixPartners surveyed CROs across EMEA Financial Services (FS) organisations to understand how risk leaders are steering through this shift. The findings point to a re-rating of FS risk, reshaping what the role demands today.

Non-financial risks now dominate the top five priorities. Cybersecurity leads at 70%, up from 34% a year ago. Operational resilience and model risk/Artificial Intelligence (AI) follow, pushing credit and market risk out of the top tier. This is not a temporary reordering. It reflects a structural change in where loss events now originate and where supervisory attention is heading.

The mandate is expanding, as capacity contracts. Only 20% of CROs plan to add headcount in 2026, down from 40% in 2025. At the same time, technology maturity remains low: Risk functions rate their AI and machine learning (ML) capability at just 3.6 out of 10. One in three CROs is excluded from strategic decisions on AI, digital assets and new products, the very areas where risk is accumulating fastest. Ownership of non-financial risk is contested across reporting lines, leaving structural gaps in which incidents can go unmanaged.

Geopolitical risk is now a top-five concern, yet 60% of CROs assess it through qualitative review alone, rarely sizing it into limits, scenarios or capital. The gap between priority and preparedness runs through the whole agenda.

Our report also identifies four CRO archetypes shaped by mandate, board engagement and resources: the Architect, who designs the operating model and leads across every risk pillar; the Vanguard, who leads on selected areas and follows on others; the Builder, whose remit is expanding into AI and geopolitics; and the Sentinel, who delivers compliance within a narrow, regulator-defined brief. Each faces a distinctly different path forward.

Read the full report below or download a copy to see where your organisation may sit in this environment and understand the moves that separate the CROs who lead through volatility from those who will only oversee it.

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